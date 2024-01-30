These date night fragrances get compliments without fail

There's no compliment quite like being told, 'you smell nice,' or being asked by a total stranger which perfume you're wearing.

Some scents are guaranteed head-turners, with compliments piling in each time you spritz it - and with Valentine's Day just around the corner, that's exactly the kind of attention-grabbing fragrance we want to be wearing.

With an extensive fragrance wardrobe to choose from, we asked HELLO!'s Beauty Collective to share the scent that always gets complimented, making it the ideal date night fragrance. Read on for their picks...

© Getty HELLO!'s Beauty Collective share their most complimented fragrances

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Tom Ford Black Orchid

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

"Roll your eyes at my cliche date night choice if you want, but this heady, sexy fragrance is always reserved for the fanciest of evenings, be it a night in a posh hotel, a fancy dinner or a black tie occasion (not that I am invited to many of those!), so every time I spray the iconic black and gold bottle, I’m reminded of the best of times.

"I first fell in love with the scent when a friend of mine was wearing it years ago, and I had to ask her what it was so I could buy a bottle myself and while for many people it's an instantly recognisable fragrance, people still ask me what I'm wearing every time I choose to spray this - a sure sign that it's an incredible scent.

"I try not to ‘keep things for best’ but I do with Black Orchid and not only does it make the extortionate price seem more reasonable, my brain just knows it’s a special evening if I spray this, setting me up for a good night, no matter where date night takes me."

MORE BEAUTY COLLECTIVE: How I fell back in love with my skincare routine

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: Moncler Sunrise Pour Homme

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor

"For as long as I can remember, I have always preferred woody, traditionally ‘male’ fragrances. Perhaps it was David Beckham’s Respect fragrance and my unwavering crush that sparked this love. Rather than powdery rose and floral notes, I am more swayed by leathery, aromatic aromas, which is why this Valentine's Day, I will be dousing myself in Moncler Sunrise Pour Homme.

"It was love at first spritz, as this bright smooth fragrance dries down to a sophisticated warm scent on the skin. Containing fresh lemon, pink peppercorn, warm suede and vetiver, it’s fresh, spicy, warm and smoky - everything you want to smell like on a date night. With incredible staying power, if you’re like me, you won’t want to get dressed without it."

NEED TO KNOW: 3 questions to ask yourself before buying a beauty product

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: Guerlain Neroli Outrenoir

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

"Everything about Guerlain feels so luxurious and special. While this is a definite investment in your date nights (or any special occasion) it is a unique fragrance and perfect if you’re looking for something different that you won’t smell on everyone. It’s the one scent on my shelf all my friends sneak a spritz of when they come over.

"I love a white floral but for a special evening, they can often smell a bit too fresh. While this does contain neroli, it’s described by the perfumer as “a contrast between light and dark” and that’s exactly how I’d describe it. It has a smoky, warm undertone thanks to the addition of smoked tea that adds an irresistible spiciness, but the freshness of the neroli still peeps through. If you get a chance, go to a Guerlain store to try it."

MORE FROM LYDIA: How to run the ultimate bath - according to experts

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! US Writer: Diptyque Orphéon

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! Writer

"When it comes to date night – or any night out, to be honest – the only answer you will ever get from me when it comes to my scent of choice is undoubtedly Diptyque's Orphéon scent. It is quite the splurge, but one that I justify first with the fact that I've owned it since it launched in 2021, and I still have about a quarter of the bottle left, but even more, so the fact that never have I ever gotten more compliments on a scent than I have with Orphéon.

"Without fail from the moment I step out the door, the night out won't end without my getting compliments from friends and dates alike as soon as I greet them; heck, I've even gotten compliments from Uber drivers when I step into their car before I even get to my date night destination!

"The scent is inspired by Paris in the 1960s, specifically the jazz clubs of Saint-Germain and boasts a combination of tonka bean, cedar, jasmine and juniper berries that I promise will leave your date, and everyone else, totally captivated. (Not to mention a little goes a long way, and I'm always pulling out clothes I last wore months ago that still smell of Orphéon)."

DISCOVER: What's on a beauty editor's bedside table? The supplements, sleep spray and night creams you need

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Byredo Slow Dance

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert

"My husband bought me this for Christmas last year and it is my go-to when I go out for dinner and I want to feel sophisticated. It’s like the little black dress of my fragrance wardrobe. It’s sweeter than some of my other favourite perfumes, but after a few minutes, it becomes more musky and intense. It does have a bit of an ‘aftershave’ scent to it and the website says that it ‘mixes ideas of the feminine and masculine, bitter and sweet,’ and I couldn’t explain it better myself.

MORE FROM DONNA: I’ve been a Beauty Editor for 25 years and these are the products I will be repeat buying in 2024

"I must admit that I have become a bit of a fragrance snob with age and I always recommend Byredo if you’re looking for a new scent. They have such a gorgeous selection of fragrances, you are bound to find one that fits your personality and mood."

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective newsletter for exclusive content straight to your inbox.