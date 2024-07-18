Romeo Beckham unveils new finger tattoo after getting inked with dramatic chest piece

Romeo Beckham has added yet another tattoo to his ever-growing collection of body art.

David and Victoria's 21-year-old son took to Instagram to show off his newest ink by tattoo artist Pablo, professionally known as Certified Letter Boy, whose intricate lettering has seen him permanently scrawl on the likes of Liam Payne, Sabine Getty, Lioness Beth Mead and more star-studded clients.

Romeo reposted a photo to his Instagram Story giving a closer look at his detailed hand art.

© Instagram Romeo Beckham debuted his new finger tattoo

The Brentford B footballer has the word 'Romance' coiled across his index finger in Certified Letter Boy's custom lettering. A tattoo that is no doubt a nod to his dad's 'Lead with love' tattoo scrawled across his knuckles.

© Getty David has 'Lead with Love' scrawled across his hands

"Tattooing fingers is quite tricky, the area doesn't always heal well," Pablo previously told HELLO!.

"Lettering and script is by far my most popular request," said the tattoo artist, who is based at Soho's The London Social whenever his work isn't taking him across the globe "I love calligraphy. I'm blessed that people want my letters on their body."

Romeo Beckham's growing collection of tattoos

This Beckham boy's newest ink comes just weeks after he debuted a brand new addition to his chest, snapping a shirtless photo at tattoo artist Docta Woo's grungy LA studio.

© Instagram Romeo recently got a new dramatic chest tattoo

Following in the footsteps of his dad and older brother - who both have tattoos dedicated to their long-term loves - Romeo has also shown his devotion to his girlfriend, Mia Regan, by getting her nickname 'Mooch' tattooed on his arm.

© TikTok Romeo now has Mia's nickname "Mooch" tattooed on his arm

Romeo also has a collection of patchwork tattoos peppering his legs, from delicate script to a hyper-realistic lion, swords and a detailed monochrome bird sprawled across his lower calf.

Romeo has tattoos all over his body

It comes as no surprise that Romeo has a love for tattoos, considering his dad and brothers are also covered in ink. In 2017, father-of-four David gave a tour of his tattoos to PEOPLE, revealing some of the motivational phrases he has inked on his body including, "Dream big, be unrealistic," and "Let them hate as long as they fear."

Romeo's older brother, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 25, has the most tattoos by far, telling USA Today that of his [approximate] 100 tattoos, about 70 of them are for his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.