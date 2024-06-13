Romeo Beckham debuts dramatic new chest tattoo that needs to be seen to be believed

It's no secret that the Beckham boys love their ink. With David Beckham setting the bar high with almost 80 tattoos, it comes as no surprise his sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, have followed suit with their own peppering of detailed tattoos.

David and Victoria Beckham's second eldest son, Romeo, appears to have added another tattoo to his ever-growing collection.

The Brentford B football player took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off a new addition to his chest, snapping a shirtless photo at tattoo artist Docta Woo's grungy LA studio.

© Instagram New ink for Romeo Beckham? The footballer snapped his bare chest at Dr Woo's studio

Woo is known for his hyper-realistic, fine-line tattoos which have turned him into one of the most in-demand tattooists in the world. Anyone who's anyone with a tattoo has likely got it from Dr Woo, real name Brian.

The West Hollywood-based artist has inked the likes of Drake, Ellie Goulding, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevigne and more, and has tattooed the Beckhams a number of times.

© Instagram Romeo shared a glimpse of his new chest tattoo

A month ago, Romeo's chest was bare. Now it seems the model is starting a highly-detailed chest piece, slowly adding to his body art as detailed Renaissance figures and hyper-realistic animals spread across his chest.

Romeo Beckham's tattoo collection

Not only do the Beckham boys have a penchant for body art, but they also wear their heart on their sleeves, literally. Following in the footsteps of his dad and older brother - who both have tattoos dedicated to their long-term loves - Romeo also showed his devotion to his girlfriend by getting his love Mia Regan's name tattooed on his arm.

© TikTok Romeo now has Mia's nickname "Mooch" tatood on his arm

The 21-year-old chose the endearing nickname “Mooch” for the permanent tattoo, a moniker that Mia goes by on her Instagram handle, @mimimoocher.

The couple's relationship status has been up for debate of late. In February, the footballer and model confirmed they had gone their separate ways after five years together, sharing the mutual news via an Instagram post.

© Getty Images Romeo and Mia appear to have rekindled their romance

"Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo told his followers.

Yet just weeks later, the pair were seen holding hands together on a stroll in London, suggesting their romance was back on the cards.