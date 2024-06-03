Paris Jackson debuts beautiful new shoulder tattoo in photo showcasing many of her other 80+ designs

Paris Jackson loves her tattoos, boasting over 80 such designs all over her body, and has just added a brand new work of her art to her collection.

The 26-year-old musician took to her social media to share the new ink she'd received from West Hollywood based tattoo artist Nicole L.

On her shoulder, alongside her drawings of musical notes, colorful feathers, and an eye in a combination of the sun and the moon, Paris etched a phrase in Sanskrit.

Roughly translated from the Devanagari script, her tattoo reads: "Go there, however, for the grace of god," and is one of the many Devanagari tattoos on Paris' body, most notably including symbols from Hindi and Sanskrit on her chest enshrined in colorful circles.

"Thank you for believing in me," Nicole captioned a snap of Paris she posted, in which she held her knit top to her chest and had her hair up in a knot to show off the new ink, and fans fell in love with the new tattoo. She also accessorized with gold accent jewelry pieces that made the freshly inscribed ink pop.

© Nicole L Ink/Instagram Paris Jackson's new tattoo

Paris has many meaningful tattoos all over her body, some honoring her late father Michael Jackson, some in tribute to other musical greats like John Lennon, and some that represent mystical and spiritual concepts she identifies with.

For her appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, however, the singer made the bold move of covering up all her tattoos as she wore a body-baring Celine black dress, appearing completely unrecognizable without her signature ink and placing all the focus on her fit for the night.

© Nicole L Ink/Instagram Her Sanskrit phrase roughly translates to "Go there, however, for the grace of god"

She told Entertainment Tonight on the carpet: "It's just Celine, mama. It's all Celine head to toe with my own jewelry and covered all the tattoos," revealing that the process "took a few hours."

Of the decision to hide her ink completely, she explained: "Well, I like switching things up. I love my tattoos, I love my piercings, I love all the body modification stuff, art, and also sometimes I don't want it to distract from the art that is the fashion I'm wearing. And it gives the dress its own moment, you know?"

© Getty Images At the Grammys, the singer covered up all her tattoos with foundation

In a 2022 interview with People, the singer revealed that her very first tattoo was a spontaneous move she made when she was much younger, mentioning that it was "on my boob, it's an alien."

"I just wanted it — it's kind of how they all are," she mentioned of her ever growing collection of body ink. "I've done a few of my own."

© Getty Images "I just wanted it — it's kind of how they all are."

She has spoken in the past about how a majority of her tattoos honor her dad, who passed away in 2009 when she was just 11. "I have a pair of my dad's PJs and a bracelet that he wore the entire time I knew him. I have it in a safe place," she told LVR.