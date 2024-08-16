Rihanna is captivating in new Dior J'adore ad campaign - the big reveal of the first official photo

In case you hadn't heard, pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna is the new muse of J’adore seen through the lens of long-time friend Steven Klein.

"Being the new face of J’Adore is both an honor and a mission," Rihanna said in a statement at the time of the announcement. "This scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity."

© Dior Beauty Rihanna used this photo to announce the news, captioning it: 'The secret is out'

Rihanna's appointment to the role comes after actress Charlize Theron’s 20-year tenure with the brand as the face of J’Adore. Don't worry though, Charlize will now be taking on the role of an ambassador for jewellery and skincare.

Mom-of-two Rihanna has had a significant relationship with Dior over the years, particularly as a fashion icon and brand ambassador. In 2015, she made history by becoming the first Black woman to be the face of Dior in its Secret Garden IV campaign.

© Steven Klein for Christian Dior Parfums Rihanna captured by close friend Steven Klein for the first official image

In her newest photos the 36-year-old looks divine wearing a custom Dior golden pearl necklace - a reinvention of the iconic look - and a gold gown embroidered with pale sequins, both created by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

RiRi's makeup looks gorgeous in the ad campaign, with flawless skin, toffee-hued lips and mesmerising golden eyes.

In interviews, Rihanna has praised the brand for its timelessness and the way it continuously reinvents itself while staying true to its luxurious roots. Rihanna has also mentioned that working with Dior felt natural to her because the brand's aesthetic resonates with her personal style, which is a mix of high fashion and streetwear.

© WWD Rihanna and Maria Grazia Chiuri backstage in 2017

In line with the campaign, Dior will release two new sizes of L’Or de J’Adore, by Francis Kurkdjian, Dior Perfume Creation Director. The fragrance will now be available in new 35ml and 80ml versions, along with the existing 50ml.

"I wanted to move from the aura of J'adore to the gold of J'adore," Francis Kurkdjian said. "To its olfactory quintessence. I wanted to give this floral signature accents of purity by exaggerating the contours of the flowers, to bring out all their nuances and define a new texture, like enveloping liquid gold. A new, instantly attractive sensuality."

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Rihanna into the Dior family," said Véronique Courtois, CEO of Parfums at Christian Dior. "Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women and retains its radiance. The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations. Christian Dior would most definitely have adored her."

