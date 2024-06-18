Rihanna becomes the new face of Dior's iconic J'Adore fragrance

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rihanna may have not released a new album, but at least her fans are being treated to another exciting drop from the singer.

Dior has welcomed icon Rihanna as the face of their iconic J'Adore fragrance. The perfume has become a go-to for women all over the world for over two decades.

Launched in 1999, J'Adore quickly became one of Dior's most celebrated and best-selling perfumes. Created by perfumer Calice Becker, it is known for its rich floral bouquet that combines notes of ylang-ylang, Damask rose, and jasmine sambac.

Rihanna has become the new face of J'Adore

Its distinctive amphora-shaped bottle, designed by Hervé Van der Straeten, is inspired by the curves of the female form and adorned with a golden necklace, a tribute to Christian Dior's love for opulent jewellery. Over the years, J'Adore has been represented by several iconic women, each bringing their unique personalities to the perfume's storied legacy.

The chart-topping musician once again pairs up with long-time friend Steven Klein for a new campaign to be revealed September 1. "Being the new face of J'Adore is both an honour and a mission. This scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women," said Rihanna.

© MIGUEL MEDINA J'Adore was first introduced in 1999

She added, "I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity."

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Rihanna into the Dior family," said Véronique Courtois, CEO of Parfums at Christian Dior. "Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women and retains its radiance. The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations. Christian Dior would most definitely have adored her."

Rihanna’s collaboration with Dior promises to be yet another memorable addition to the fragrance's legacy.