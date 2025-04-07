From Bixies to bouncy blowouts: expert shares top celebrity hair trends

When it comes to hair trends that truly turn heads, there’s one stylist the stars turn to for that red carpet-ready finish, Nathan Yazbek. Twice crowned Hairdresser of the Year, the talented Goldwell ambassador and owner of Salon Yazbek knows exactly how to deliver A-list glamour, and this season, it's all about embracing bold new shapes and nostalgic shine.

"Right now, it’s all about the B’s!" Nathan tells HELLO! with a smile. "Bouncy Blowouts, Bixie Cuts and Blunt Bobs. The 90s are back in a big way and I am loving it."

© Variety via Getty Images Cindy Crawford's bouncy blowout

Bouncy blowouts

And who could resist a trip down memory lane when it looks this good? From Cindy Crawford’s iconic volume to Lily Collins’ razor-sharp bob, these are styles that ooze effortless confidence — and thanks to Nathan’s expert eye, they’re easier to wear than ever.

"Face-framing layers need that signature voluminous ‘90s blowout," Nathan explains. "Styled with a big round brush for maximum bounce and movement, the goal is to showcase every layer, enhance the face shape, and deliver that ultimate supermodel finish. Think Cindy in her prime — glamorous, effortless and full of body."

Whether you’re heading to a boardroom or brunch, this look is designed to empower. And Nathan’s secret weapon? “A great round brush, a smoothing blow-dry cream and patience. Let the layers speak!”

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via Carey Mulligan's Bixie

The Bixie

Next on the revival radar is one of this year’s most buzzed-about cuts — the Bixie. "It’s not quite a bob and not quite a pixie. It’s a Bixie," Nathan says, grinning. "This effortlessly cool, textured cut blends the best of both worlds: the softness and movement of a bob with the edgy, lived-in texture of a pixie."

It’s a style that’s winning over more and more of Nathan’s clientele — especially those looking for something flattering yet fashion-forward. "Celebrities like Carey Mulligan wear it so well, and it works beautifully across all hair types. The Bixie is all about embracing individuality and bringing back that carefree, expressive energy of the 90s. It’s the ultimate cool-girl cut — playful, flattering and just the right amount of sexy."

© FilmMagic Lily Collins' blunt bob

The Blunt Bob

But if there’s one style that’s standing the test of time and proving its versatility time and time again, it’s the Blunt Bob.

"I’m so glad blunt bobs are back in," Nathan beams." Lately I’ve noticed a lot of my younger clients are opting for a bob — not something too ‘Karen’ or overdone, but minimal, short and chic."

The key, Nathan says, is in the precision. "I’ve been doing slightly squarer bobs, often chin-length, which is perfect for a modern yet polished look. Think Lily Collins — it’s sophisticated but never too serious. It has that balance between elegance and edge."

As for how to wear it? “That’s the beauty of a bob,” he says. “You can keep it sleek and shiny for the office, give it a big 90s blowout and curve it in for evening glam, or simply let it dry naturally and embrace a messy texture for those laid-back days. Personally, I love a good bob — it’s timeless, fresh and always makes a statement.”

And it’s not just cuts getting all the attention. Nathan says colour is just as key — and this year, it’s all about luxurious, glassy finishes.

"Glassy hair is the vibe," he says, referencing the growing demand for ultra-shiny, healthy-looking locks. "We’re seeing a real return to hair that looks rich, reflective and expensive — and that starts with colour that’s dimensional and glossy."

© Getty Images Brunettes like Zendaya are all the rage

According to Nathan, brunettes are having their moment. "Think deep, dimensional tones that catch the light and enhance shine. Deep auburns are also huge — they add such a beautiful warmth and richness to the hair. It’s subtle but striking."

But perhaps the most exciting shade of the season? Cowboy copper. "It’s having a major moment right now," Nathan reveals. "It’s that perfect sweet spot between coppery reds and luxe bronze. It flatters so many skin tones and always looks elevated."

To maintain the shine at home, Nathan recommends investing in salon-quality products and regular treatments. "Glossing treatments or glaze finishes between colours can really boost that healthy shine. And of course, heat protection is everything. Even the best cut and colour can fall flat if the hair’s not healthy."

With stars from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya embracing these modern takes on classic styles, Nathan’s insight could not come at a better time. And for those still hesitant to make a big chop or colour change?

"My advice is always the same," Nathan says. "Start small, trust your stylist and go for something that makes you feel like the best version of yourself. Hair is such a powerful form of self-expression, and there’s never been a better time to experiment. Have fun with it!"