Harper Beckham's new beach hair is going to rule summer 2025, just you watch

Harper Beckham stole the show at her father David's pre-50th birthday celebrations earlier this week. The 13-year-old looked lovely in her signature outfit - a slip dress - from her mother's fashion label, and she accessorised with a double strand of designer necklaces.

But it was her fabulous mane of hair that everyone seemed to notice the most. The teenager has been sporting ultra-long locks for quite some time now, and it's always in perfect condition. At her father's bash though, it looked even lengthier and there was a difference to the curl.

© Instagram Harper Beckham stole the show her lovely dress

Harper tends to sport lightly coiffed hair that looks to be achieved with curling tongs after a voluminous blowdry.

© Instagram Harper Beckham with her godparents Eva Longoria and Ken Paves

This time, though, the curl is slightly more relaxed and undone, mimicking a day at the beach with its tousled vibe.

This is a great look for the summer - after all, no one wants to be inside using heated appliances when it's hot.

As a beauty editor, I really enjoy the look of beach waves.

A salt spray, like this one from Rahua, is a great way to create beach waves

They are pretty low maintenance as they can be created almost as soon as you step out of the shower. Simply spray with a great salt spray, (I love this one by Rahua) and you're good to just leave your hair to find its natural texture, just like Harper's!

Harper in Paris

Last month, Harper attended Paris Fashion week, to support her former Spice Girl mother's AW25 show. Harper was snapped as she took her seat on the front row, holding onto her father's arm, wearing the same brown frock, paired with the snazzy open-toed sandals. Once again, her long locks were flowing, this time super sleek with lightly bouncy ends and an impressive glossed finish.

© Getty Images Harper's long hair was on full display in Paris

The man behind Harper's hair is her godfather, hairdresser Ken Paves. Imagine having someone in your family who is a celebrity stylist!

© Instagram Ken Paves also styles Harper's hair - who is his goddaughter

Ken has a great list of celebrity clients. As well as Harper, he also cuts her mother VB's hair, and her Hollywood bestie, Eva Longoria, too. In 2016, the former Desperate Housewife star told Loose Women viewers that Ken, Victoria, and herself have cosy nights in. "We have sleepovers with pyjamas," she revealed, before quipping: "Our hairdresser Kenny just brushes our hair until we go to sleep."