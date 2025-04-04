Why having grey hair in 2025 is more fashionable than ever right now

Grey hair used to be considered the ultimate sign of ageing. But fast forward to 2025, and it's having a real fashion moment right now.

There appears to have been a real shift in how people perceive grey hair. It's as if it has become empowering to show that you accept your hair is changing, and that's OK. It's now easy to blend grey in with your existing shade, and there are even more shampoos and hair products available to tone up silver strands and make them appear more glossy.

© Getty Grey hair has never been cooler right now

It also helps that lots of celebrities and influencers are proudly showcasing their hair in its natural state. Salma Hayek, known for her raven tresses, has been seen sporting her hair peppered with grey, the same as Katie Holmes. Some women are full-on grey and loving it, such as Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell.

© Shutterstock Andie MacDowell on the catwalk at the 2024 L'Oreal Paris show

Sarah Harris, Editor-At-Large at British Vogue, has a famously silver mane of hair and it's the epitome of chic. She previously told the publication: "I like the rebelliousness of silver hair. I like that it’s non-conformist and that most women reach for the dye to cover their grey, but I knew those monthly trips to the salon for root touch-ups would be a commitment I wouldn’t be able to keep."

Siobhan Haug, Co-Founder of Haug London Haus, agrees, telling HELLO!: "Grey hair can be empowering and liberating, especially if you've spent many years colouring your hair."

Colouring grey hair

"When deciding to transition to a full head of grey, it can feel like too big a change, particularly from the vibrancy and dimension that you may be used to from cosmetic hair colour," adds Siobhan.

© Andreas Kuehn Find the right 'grey' for you

"The trend we see most of in the salon is our clients embracing panels of silver whites in key places, like framing the face, or as a streak running through their hair. This way they can celebrate what their hair is doing whilst also enjoying the fun and versatility of having their hair coloured, just in a slightly more low-maintenance way.

© Getty Images for The Red Sea Int Mixing grey with highlights, just like Sarah Jessica Parker, works well

"Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker do this in a really clever way, they keep nuances of silver whites shining though, and add little strands of light in the form of highlights or a gloss colour."

Szindy Ballai, Founder and CEO of Glamhair, has a similar take on the mighty grey. "2025 is all about embracing the natural texture and colour of your hair, " she tells us.

© Getty Caring for your grey hair is imperative

"Embracing grey hair is part of that trend, however, there are other aspects we need to take care of for it not to age us. Having a very chic haircut and a hair Botox/keratin treatment to help with shine and silkiness will elevate your style and look cool as you embrace grey hair."

Products to use at home

L’Oréal Paris has just launched their first treatment for naturally grey hair, 'Cool Silver., £7.99 / $17.99

L’Oréal Paris has a new product called 'Cool Silver'

Powered with ceramides, it claims to deliver over two weeks of vibrant grey hair, giving a visibly healthy look. The ten-minute treatment gives greying hair a softer texture, and makes sure that it doesn't appear brassy.

'Aveda Blonde Revival' shampoo

Although specifically for blondes, many rate the 'Aveda Blonde Revival', shampoo, £20.80 / $24. It contains zero silicone and sulphates and is known to have a cooling effect on the appearance of grey hair.