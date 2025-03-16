See George Clooney's head-turning blonde makeover from early years in the spotlight amid latest hair transformation

George Clooney is in the middle of a brand new career upswing, making his Broadway debut in the play Good Night, and Good Luck, an adaptation of the 2005 film he co-wrote, directed and starred in.

The actor isn't just making waves for his starring turn and move to New York City with his wife Amal Clooney and their twins, though, also attracting attention for his stark appearance change.

George dyed his hair brown to play the younger Edward R. Murrow in the play, immediately turning heads with his departure from his signature silver fox style.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Early Days In fact, the new brunette look serves more so as a callback to his early career, when he sported jet black locks for some of his very first TV and film roles. George's first prominent role on screen came in 1985, when he was cast as handyman George Burnett on the popular '80s sitcom Facts of Life.

© Getty Images The Facts of Style His easy charm and striking good looks shone through immediately, as did his thick mullet of black locks that cascaded down his shoulders and stood out among the cast. George was a main character on season seven but was demoted to recurring status on season eight and dropped the following season. The sitcom was starting to decline in ratings and popularity by that point and came to a close after season nine.

© Getty Images Leading Man Tides changed for the now dad-of-two when he was cast as Dr. Doug Ross in ER, a role he played from 1994-99, during which he also began making a splash in Hollywood with turns in From Dusk till Dawn (1996) and Out of Sight (1998). George abandoned the long locks for a cropped 'do, showcasing his thick hair that ranged from jet black to deep brown, taking from the boy next door to more of a suave ladies man.

© Getty Images Blonde Ambition The star briefly experimented with a variety of looks in the late '90s. However, it was his completely platinum blonde makeover in 1998, seen here at the premiere of Hello Again, that really stands out. His blonde look serves as the biggest contrast to his usual styles, his most notably trendy look that fit in well with the style of the later part of the decade, filled with highlights, frosted tips, and bright and bold looks that carried over from the 1980s.

© Getty Images Switching It Up Very few photos of the actor in his blonde look remain, a majority of which only come from his appearance at the film premiere to support his friend Noah Wyle. Over the course of that year, George went from blonde to brown with light streaks to black, switching up his style to match his projects.