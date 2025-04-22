Why this neck firming treatment is perfect for midlife women looking for 'rejuvenated' skin

Somewhere between embracing the wisdom that comes with age and wishing your jawline still looked as taut as it did in your 30s, there's a sweet spot, and science is catching up to it.

For many women over 45, the quest for skin that reflects how they feel on the inside - vibrant, energised, and confident - often leads them to seek out options that are effective but not extreme. Enter Endolift, a subtle yet powerful skin-firming treatment that’s quietly becoming a go-to among midlife women seeking visible but natural-looking results.

Let’s be honest: the skin around the neck and jawline is one of the first to reveal time's handiwork. While ageing is a privilege (and we’re all for it), there’s also nothing wrong with wanting a little help when the mirror doesn’t quite match your inner spark. That’s exactly where Endolift comes in.

What is Endolift?

Endolift is a minimally invasive laser treatment that uses a hair-thin optical fibre inserted under the skin to deliver precise bursts of energy. This clever technology targets two birds with one laser: melting small fat deposits while stimulating collagen production, resulting in a firmer, more sculpted look.

"Think of it as a reset button for tired or sagging skin,” explains Dr. Raja, founder of Derma Aesthetics London and one of the UK’s leading Endolift trainers. “It’s not about drastic change. It’s about refinement - tightening, contouring, and refreshing the skin in a way that looks and feels natural."

Endolift doesn't require general anaesthetic, so the downtime is minimal

Why midlife women are loving Endolift

Many women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond are leaning into the idea of self-defined beauty. Endolift complements that ethos: it’s low-commitment, with high reward.There’s no general anaesthetic or long recovery period to worry about. While some swelling or redness is expected, it typically fades within a few days to a week.

"That’s one of the key reasons it’s so popular," says Dr. Raja. "Women are busy. They want results, but they don’t have time for weeks of downtime."Another draw? Immediate improvement with long-term benefits. While the skin may look more lifted right after treatment, collagen production continues for months, making the results even more pronounced over time. And those results can last up to two to three years, depending on lifestyle.

How Endolift compares to other treatments

You’ve probably heard of Ultherapy, Thermage, or even FaceTite - all of which sit in the same category of non-surgical rejuvenation. But what sets Endolift apart is its dual action: fat reduction and collagen stimulation in one session.

"It’s especially beneficial for women noticing fullness under the chin or along the jaw, coupled with skin laxity," Dr. Raja explains. "We’re not just tightening skin - we’re also addressing the soft tissue underneath that contributes to that heaviness or lack of definition"

Is it a substitute for a facelift?

Not quite - and that’s the point. Endolift isn't trying to be a surgical solution. Instead, it’s a smart in-between option for women who aren’t ready (or interested) in going under the knife but still want to feel more confident in their skin.

"It’s for those who want a graceful evolution, not an overnight transformation," says Dr. Raja. "The results are noticeable, but subtle enough that people won’t necessarily ask what you did. They’ll just say you look well-rested, fresher."

How many treatments do you need to see results?

Often, just one session delivers impressive results, but depending on your goals, a follow-up treatment in 6–12 months might be recommended. And while Endolift works well on its own, pairing it with good skincare and healthy habits will extend its impact.