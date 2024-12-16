A 74-year-old woman's glam party makeup goes viral - and even Nigella Lawson had something to say about it

A makeup artist's video titled 'Dreamy 70+ makeup' has gone viral this week with over 720k views and hundreds of comments. Even celebrity chef Nigella Lawson couldn't resist commenting that the 74-year-old woman in the video looked 'beautiful' and we couldn't agree more.

Like a lot of people, I love watching a glam makeup transformation, but a lot of the time it's on a 20-something model and rarely anyone who's old enough to be described as an OAP. This video actually features an older lady, and the makeup is super glam.

)I reached out to Angie (@makeupbyangies), the Belgium-based makeup artist responsible for the look, and she was shocked at the reaction online. She said: "I was beyond excited when my reel went viral. It wasn’t the typical viral content; it showcased a glamorous transformation of a 74-year-old lady. Even Nigella Lawson, who is one of my culinary idols, commented on it. That gave me an incredible feeling - thanks to social media, I was able to connect with someone I’d never dreamed of reaching. More importantly, it gave me the opportunity to inspire more women and help them understand the true power of makeup."

In the past, the narrative with mature makeup has leaned towards the 'less is more' angle, which is actually a shame if you don't want to wear less makeup just because you're older. This video completely challenges those old-school beliefs because even though the model is older she's giving... glam gran!

Angie agrees, saying: "It’s true that while we age, the 'less is more' philosophy becomes more relevant. But that doesn’t mean avoiding products with coverage or shying away from darker tones. Nor does it mean limiting yourself to just BB creams and mascara. There’s so much more to explore, the key is using everything in a refined, controlled way. And don’t forget, clean and good-quality brushes are just as important as the makeup products themselves."

It was Angie's mum who inspired her love of makeup, telling us: "Growing up, I was always amazed by my mom, who is now 61 and still applies makeup with such skill. As a little girl, I watched her carefully craft her look, and I believe it sparked my passion for beauty."

She continued: "Regardless of age, the right approach to makeup can enhance your natural beauty and help you feel good in your own skin. The topic of makeup for mature skin is especially close to my heart, as I believe in embracing the natural aging process instead of trying to hide it. Through makeup, I want to empower women to feel more confident and celebrate their age, not disguise it. I want to help them see the beauty in every wrinkle, every line, and every feature that tells their story."

Angie's top tips for mature skin makeup

1. Skincare, Hydration is a Key

As we age, our skin loses hydration and elasticity, so extra care is essential. Always use deeply hydrating creams that penetrate the skin rather than just leaving a greasy film on the surface. Hydration is essential for plump, youthful-looking skin, especially as skin becomes drier over time. At night, seal in hydration with a richer cream, but remember to start with a retinol treatment to boost cell renewal before layering on your moisturizer. This combination not only hydrates the skin but also helps to smooth out the texture, giving your makeup a flawless base.

In the viral video, Angie used:

2. Foundation

When it comes to foundation, it's important to choose the right one for your skin type and age. To warm up the skin, I recommend starting with a tinted BB or CC cream. These products add a sunkissed glow, even out skin tone, and lightly cover any darker spots or discolouration. For evening makeup, like the one in my viral video, apply a more full-coverage foundation strategically: focus on areas like the cheeks, nose, and chin, where more coverage is typically needed. Avoid applying heavier products on areas with pronounced fine lines. For areas around the eyes, nose, or any spots with discoloration, use a lightweight concealer in a warm not too light tone to cover purple or blue undertones. My go-to is Dior Forever Matte Foundation, £50 / $48.45 , as it provides beautiful coverage without caking or looking too heavy. It’s all about finding the right balance, using enough coverage to create an even base, but not so much that it settles into fine lines and wrinkles. Important tip: Apply concealer only on strategic areas where dark circles are most visible. If you apply concealer on wrinkle-prone areas, use a cotton swab to gently remove excess product to prevent creasing during the day.

In the viral video, Angie used:

3. Blush and Contour, Cream Formula

As we age, our skin tends to lose its natural vibrancy and can become ashy or dull. To restore that youthful warmth, avoid powders and instead opt for cream contour and blush. Cream products are perfect for mature skin because they blend easily, giving the face a natural, dewy finish. Powder blushes, on the other hand, can settle into fine lines and look dry, which can make the skin appear older. Cream blushes not only add color but also enhance the skin's natural glow, which is essential as our skin’s texture changes over time. Cream contour products, similarly, add depth to the face and highlight the bone structure, giving you a youthful, sculpted appearance without the harsh lines that can sometimes come with powder formulas.

In the viral video, Angie used:

4. Eyes, Holiday Glam

When it comes to makeup for mature skin, the eyes often need a little extra attention. For a party-ready look, eyes are crucial. Create contrast without harsh lines by using a warm chocolate eye pencil. My trick? Apply it very close to the lash line to make lashes appear thicker and more defined. Warm-toned eyeshadows, like soft browns and golds, are perfect for mature eyes because they complement the skin and create depth, making the eyes appear larger and more awake. For those with hooded or drooping eyelids, use a neutral medium-brown shadow to create a soft shadow effect that lifts the eye and adds definition without looking heavy. And don’t be afraid of sparkle! Let’s abandon the myth that glitter is only for the young. I love using glitter or glossy textures on all ages - it brings a youthful, glowing effect to the eyes. Just apply it in the middle of the eyelid or the inner corners to catch the light. Avoid placing sparkle on the brow bone, as it can reflect light in a way that drags the brow downward.

In the viral video, Angie used:

5. Powder, Less is More

The right powder is critical for mature skin. Powder can often be drying and make fine lines more pronounced, so it's essential to choose the right product. Opt for finely milled powders designed specifically for dry or mature skin, as these prevent a mask-like effect. Apply sparingly in the center of the face and under the eyes to set makeup, but avoid over-powdering. The goal is to keep the skin looking natural, luminous, and fresh. Never powder directly over fine lines or crow’s feet. Instead, touch up these areas throughout the day with a clean finger to maintain a fresh, hydrated look. This technique helps keep your makeup from looking cakey or settling into lines, ensuring that you maintain a youthful glow all day long.

In the viral video, Angie used:

6. Lips, Subtle Contouring for a Youthful Pout

To contour and define lips, use a neutral-tone lip pencil with a slightly pink hue that mimics your natural lip color. Outline just outside the natural lip line for a fuller effect, then blend inward for a seamless finish. Pair this with a hydrating lipstick or gloss to maintain a fresh, plump appearance. This subtle contouring technique adds structure and youthfulness without looking overdone.

In the viral video, Angie used:

Bonus Tip: Lifted Brows with Highlighter

Apply a subtle cream highlighter above the outer tail of the brow and blend upwards. This trick gives an instant lifting effect to the face, drawing attention away from drooping eyelids. Take a small amount of cream highlighter (preferably one with a subtle sheen, not glittery) and apply it just above the highest point of the outer tail of your brow. Use your fingertip to blend the product upwards and outwards.

Follow Angie on Instagram @makeupbyangies for more amazing makeup tips.