The Beauty Awards 2025: We've found your new favorite products!
Feeling overwhelmed in the beauty aisle? We want to help! Here, HELLO! Canada, Chatelaine and Châtelaine present the top 125 winners of 2025

9 minutes ago
Say goodbye to decision fatigue in the beauty aisle. The 4th Annual Beauty Awards, a collaboration between Chatelaine, Châtelaine, FASHION and Hello! Canada is here to save the day. We've assembled a dream team of industry experts—dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists and editors—to test a variety of tools and products. From skincare heroes to makeup must-haves, they've narrowed it down to the top 125 winners. Discover your new beauty essentials today.

Ready to discover your new holy grails?

Click here to explore the 125 Beauty Awards winners!

