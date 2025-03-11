14 best Mother's Day beauty gift boxes for your mum that will honestly and truly make her day

If your mum loves her beauty products and her pampering time, one of these gifts would be perfect on Mothering Sunday. With Mother's Day falling on 30 March this year, we're taking a look at the best beauty buys out there so you can bring the spa and salon experience home to her.
From best-selling skincare to shimmering eyeshadow palettes, signature spring fragrances to hair renewing treatments and styling tools, she'll certainly feel pampered with these goodies.
- Mother's Day gift box top value: Look Fantastic Mother's Day Beauty Edit, £50 (worth £215)
- Skincare gift set for mum: L'Oréal Paris Rosy Ritual Gift Set, £25.99 (SAVE 13%)
- Fragrance gift set for mum: Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum Mother's Day Limited Edition Fragrance Gift Set, £99
- Hand care gift set for mum: Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Hand Care Collection, £44
- Hair care gift set for mum: Monpure Hair Strength & Density Kit, £164 (worth £220)
- Sleepy wellness gift set for mum: Rituals The Dream Collection Floral Limited Edition Bath & Body Gift Set, £68.90 (worth £111)
- Bath time treat for mum: The White Company Seychelles Bath & Body Gift Set, £28
- Lip care gift set for mum: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Moisture Rituals Set, £35 (worth £58)
How I chose the best Mother's Day beauty gifts
- Premium beauty brands: Below you'll find premium beauty boxes that we think mums will appreciate. These specially created gift edits feature products from the premium beauty brands we know mums love - from Bobbi Brown to Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder and Shiseido.
- Good value: A lot of these gift suggestions are bundles or special Mother's Day gifts, resulting in a saving in some way or another.
- Easy to wrap or post: You might not be seeing your mum on Mother's Day and you might be posting the present instead, hopefully all the suggestions below are easy enough to wrap.