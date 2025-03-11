14 best Mother's Day beauty gift boxes for your mum that will honestly and truly make her day

If your mum loves her beauty products and her pampering time, one of these gifts would be perfect on Mothering Sunday. With Mother's Day falling on 30 March this year, we're taking a look at the best beauty buys out there so you can bring the spa and salon experience home to her.

From best-selling skincare to shimmering eyeshadow palettes, signature spring fragrances to hair renewing treatments and styling tools, she'll certainly feel pampered with these goodies.

How I chose the best Mother's Day beauty gifts

Premium beauty brands: Below you'll find premium beauty boxes that we think mums will appreciate. These specially created gift edits feature products from the premium beauty brands we know mums love - from Bobbi Brown to Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder and Shiseido.

Below you'll find premium beauty boxes that we think mums will appreciate. These specially created gift edits feature products from the premium beauty brands we know mums love - from Bobbi Brown to Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder and Shiseido. Good value: A lot of these gift suggestions are bundles or special Mother's Day gifts, resulting in a saving in some way or another.

A lot of these gift suggestions are bundles or special Mother's Day gifts, resulting in a saving in some way or another. Easy to wrap or post: You might not be seeing your mum on Mother's Day and you might be posting the present instead, hopefully all the suggestions below are easy enough to wrap.

The best beauty gifts for mum this Mother's Day

Mother's Day gift boxes specially created for mum

Look Fantastic Mother's Day Beauty Edit © Look Fantastic £50 (WORTH OVER £215) AT LOOK FANTASTIC Celebrate your mum by giving her this Look Fantastic Edit which includes the much-loved bareMinerals Ageless Phyto Collagen and Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base - two of my favourite products of all time. What's more, you've got the Eve Lom Cleanser, Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair, Natasha Denona I Need a Rose - Lip Styletto in Gigi, Clinique Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment, and GHOST Orb of Night.

M&S Made for an Icon Beauty Box - Worth Over £130 © M&S £30 (WORTH OVER £130) AT M&S Marks & Spencer has launched a Mother's Day inspired gift box this year. It's packed with pampering essentials, including the full-size Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massager, the nourishing L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil, the Floral Street Sunflower Pop fragrance and the Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell hair treatment. For the ultimate bath time ritual, there's a full-sized Bloom & Blossom Off to Bed Indulgence Bath Oil. What's more, there's also the This Works Perfect Hands Intense Moisture Cream and a Formula full-sized Night Oil for a truly restorative sleep.

Space NK Just For You Mother's Day Edit © Space NK £65 AT SPACE NK Space NK's edit for Mother's Day is spot on with these skincare, makeup, haircare, and wellness favourites. Celebrities all adore the Westman Atelier Petite Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, and the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil. The Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm is an award-winning and super soothing cleanser and the Jo Loves candle is a dreamy citrusy grapefruit, orange, and lime scent. What's more, this set includes the Fiona Franchimon No.1 Hair Pin in Seashell Pink - this unique and comfortable hair tool secures your hairstyle all day long while maintaining volume. Your mum will love it!

Boots No7 No7 Luxury Spring Collection © No7 £39.95 (WORTH £130) AT BOOTS Mum will be thrilled when she unwraps Boots No7’s 8-piece gift collection. So, what are the stars of this set? The No7 Derm Solutions Skin Balancing Serum is a real fan favourite, as is the No7 Restore & Renew DUAL ACTION Cleansing Lotion, and the No7 Future Renew Damage Protection Defence Shield SPF50. Makeup-wise, you've the No7 Full 360 Mascara, No7 Matte Powder Blusher in the shade Cranberry, the No7 HydraLuminous Lip Balm in shade Raspberry and the No7 High Shine Lip Gloss in shade Peony. And then at the end of a long weary day mum will enjoy the No7 HydraLuminous+ Hydrating Dual Phase Mask. Bliss!

Selfridges The Feel-Good Beauty Kit © Selfridges £80 (WORTH £302) AT SELFRIDGES Wow, I can't believe this gift set is worth OVER £300, this is such a stellar deal. There are so many products inside, I can't mention them all but I will share some stand-out favourites that make this gift such amazing value. You've got the Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter, the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Aromatic Bath & Body Oil, Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm and one of my go-to mascaras - the Refy Lash Sculpt Mascara.

Skincare gift set mum will love

L'Oréal Paris Rosy Ritual Gift Set © L'Oreal Paris £25.99 (SAVE 13%) AT AMAZON The LOreal Paris Rosy Glow Ritual Gift Set is a luxurious day to night routine that will reactivate your mum's natural glow. Formulated with Peony Native Cells, Calcium and Vitamin B3, this radiance-boosting routine is designed to instantly beautify skin, stimulate it overnight and reactivate skin's morning rosy glow.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Skin Barrier Boost Set © Dr Barbara Sturm £495 (WORTH £595) AT DR BARBARA STURM For those who don't know, Dr. Barbara Sturm has a new skincare innovation launch - the Dr Barbara Sturm Ceramide Drops. I've tried this (and *chef's kiss*) so to celebrate, you can also shop this Skin Barrier Boost Set, which I think would make the most amazing gift set for mum this Mother's Day. As well as the Ceramide Drops, it also has a cleanser, hyaluronic acid and face cream.

Makeup (bag) gift for mum

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit & Makeup Bag Set © Charlotte Tilbury £74 (SAVE 10%) AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY Pillow Talk is an iconic Charlotte Tilbury lipstick shade and is universally flattering and with four Pillow Talk variations to choose from, there's a go-to lip combo for everyone. This genius kit includes a Lip Cheat lip liner and Pillow Talk lipstick in shades of your choice, as well as a magical makeup bag for mum to store her new products in.

Perfume gift set for mum

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum Mother's Day Limited Edition Fragrance Gift Set © Lancome £99 AT JOHN LEWIS How perfect is this?! Lancôme has created a special Mother's Day gifting collection designed by the contemporary Belgium artist Arne Quinze. Each gift set will offer you a reinterpretation of Lancôme's garden of happiness. The La Vie Est Belle fragrance set includes La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum 50ml, Mini Hypnôse Mascara 2ml and the La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum 10ml.

Hand cream gift set mum will be obsessed with

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Hand Care Collection © Jo Malone London £44 AT JO MALONE LONDON Jo Malone has this gorgeous gift set consisting of two caring English Pear & Freesia hand creams. With one for home and one to take with her wherever she goes, your mum will be able to keep the luscious freshness of this forever favourite close at hand.



Lip care gift set for mum

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Moisture Rituals Set © Elizabeth Arden £35 (WORTH £58) AT ELIZABETH ARDEN Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream is a hero skincare product for mums all over the world, so this makes a great gift this Mother's Day. The Eight Hour Moisture Rituals Set features multi-benefit Eight Hour HydraPlay™ Skin Perfecting Daily Moisturiser, as well as the Eight Hour Lip Protectant Stick Sunscreen SPF 15, for on-demand protection and moisture for dry, cracked lips.

Hair care gift set for mum's tresses

Monpure Hair Strength & Density Kit © Monpure £164 (WORTH £220) AT MONPURE Monpure's award-winning 3-step regime is formulated with concentrated active ingredients to fortify hair at the root and rebuild the natural strength of the hair and follicles with every use. Your mum's hair will feel thicker, fuller, and healthier without any added weight. How gorgeous is this gift set as well - the beauty case is crafted from the finest vegan leather with a carbon footprint 25 times lower than plastic. What's more, with every gift box sold, Monpure donates 10% of profits to the Little Princess Trust.

Sleep gift set for sleep-deprived mums

Rituals The Dream Collection Floral Limited Edition Bath & Body Gift Set © Rituals £68..90 (WORTH £111) AT LOOK FANTASTIC Does your mum love getting her beauty sleep? If she does, The Dream Collection Floral Limited Edition Bath & Body Gift Set from Rituals will be such a treat for her night time routine. Featuring everything she needs for a pampering session, the set is indulgently scented with sheer jasmine, orris, sandalwood and musk. She'll also love the exclusive dream journal!

Bath & Body gift set for mum