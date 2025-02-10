Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Grace from Love Island All Stars: I've searched for her skin, beauty & hair care must-haves
Grace Rose favourite beauty products© Instagram

Grace Rosa Jackson shared her beauty faves before going into the villa... 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
If you've been hooked on the 2025 series of Love Island All Stars, you'll be pretty mesmerised by Grace. The camera absolutely loves the blonde 26-year-old and I've tasked myself with trying to find all of her beauty secrets. Unlike most Love Islanders, Grace's social media isn't packed with hair and makeup product recommendations, she's more about fashion, bikinis, yacht life and the party experiences all around the world. 

With that in mind, I've had to use my investigative journalism skills, and do my research within her saved highlight stories and her YouTube. Luckily, there are some answers in her 'ask me anything' chats, so I've had found some great products she loves. 

When it comes to beauty inspiration, Grace is a TV star we can’t take our eyes off. Known for her iconic slicked back pony tail and plump glossy lips, let's check out some of her beauty must-haves... 

Grace Rosa Jackson's skincare, makeup and hair must-haves

Grace Rosa using sea moss© YouTube

Grace's skin (and gut health) saviour

There's no denying that Grace Rosa has great skin. Yes, it may be down to youth and genetics, but she also credits Sea Moss for "transforming" her skin and her gut health. 

"I rave about this to everybody! I tell everybody about this. This is not sponsored, it's not an ad. It is just something that has completely transformed my gut health, my skin, my overall health, my immune system - just everything about it I love," she said in her 'What I Eat In A Day' YouTube video. Grace told her followers she has three table spoons a day with water on an empty stomach. 

You can buy Sea Moss on Amazon for £14.99 or at $19.99 if you're in the states

Grace Rosa ice rolling© Instagram

Ice Roller every single day

It turns out that ice rolling is Grace's daily ritual - as revealed in an Instagram Q&A. I've done some digging, and I believe this pink Brushworks Ice Roller, £9.59 is her go-to as she added it to one of her top wellness buys in a Christmas gift guide. If you're shopping in the US, this Kitsch Ice Roller is similar, but it's selling out fast. 

If you're into Cryo Skincare, you'll want to check out more of my top picks for #skinicing products

Grace Rose led mask© Instagram

An LED Mask every day

Grace must be missing her LED red light mask from Currentbody, £399 / $469 while in the villa. 

Red light therapy boosts collagen production for younger-looking skin, reducing wrinkles by 30% and improving plumpness by 57%. In an online Q&A, her red light mask is her non-negotiable. 

Grace Rosa brows and lashes© Instagram

Those feathery brows

If you're enviable of Grace's brows and her lashes, it turns out she gets LVL done on her lashes (a popular treatment loved by celebrities) and has her brows laminated. Both in-salon services give you the freedom of leaving your brows and lashes until your next appointment - a great pre-holiday treatment. 

Grace Rosa fake tan© Instagram

Grace's favourite fake tan

When she's not getting a natural tan on the sun lounger in the villa (or jetting all around the world in her regular life), she's a fan of Forever Sundays Self Tanning Mousse, £19.95.

grace rose moisturiser© Instagram

Grace's moisturising must-haves

To keep your tan looking beach fresh, it's important to apply moisturiser daily. It looks like Grace loves her bodycare, opting for Ouai Body Creme in the scent St. Barts, £34 / $38, Brazilian Love Oh So Smooth Hand Cream, £2.80, and good ol' Vaseline Lip Therapy with alo, £2.45.

I can also spot Laneige's Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, £25.55 / $36, in the mix here. It turns out that Grace is a big fan of Laneige products - specifically the infamous Lip Glowy Balm, £14.87 / $19.

Grace Rosa favourite lip gloss© Instagram

Now let's talk lip products - Grace loves them!

I have something in common with Grace - we both have the same favourite lip gloss! Yes, that's right, it turns out that we both love Huda Beauty's Faux Filter Extra Shine Lip Gloss in Icy Nude She Flirty, £17.50 / $21.

Grace Rose lip combo© Instagram

Grace's lip combo is MAC Cosmetics

Her go-to lip liner and lipstick combo is from MAC Cosmetics. In a Q&A interview, it was revealed she loves the MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in the delicious multed golden brown shade Cork, £20 / $25, along with MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Honeylove, £25 / $25

Grace Rose using Dior Beauty lip gloss© TikTok

Her going out-out gloss

We all save our fave beauty products for going out-out, and it looks like Grace is using the Dior Addict Lip Maximiser in the shade 012 Rosewood, £33 / $40.

Grace Rose rhode lip gloss© Instagram

Her on-the-go gloss

The Rhode Lip Case is perfect if you love having glossy lips - as proven by Grace with her Peptide Lip Tint in the shade Ribbon on full display. 

Grace Rose skincare© Instagram

Grace's skincare go-tos

After lots of research, I've come to the conclusion that Grace is a fan of Clinique. After going to an event in Manchester she gave her Instagram fans a glimpse inside of her bag. It looks like she's stocked up with Clinique's dedicated skincare for redness, starting from £25 / from $30 in the states. I can also spot one of my faves - the Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, £34 / $44.

Grace Rose hair favourite products© Instagram

Grace's favourite hair care products

This was trickier to find! I will continue to do some digging but it appears she uses pink velcro rollers to get some bounce. When she had her hair done professionally, it was all about Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray, £28 / $29.

