Embracing individuality was the key takeaway from Erdem's AW25 show

A favourite of A-listers including Lily James and Cynthia Erivo, British fashion designer Erdem is famed for his feminine, ethereal creations. Each collection, inspired by untold stories of inspirational women, is shown in historically or culturally significant London landmarks.

AW25 was no different as friends of the brand including Anna Wintour, Hayley Atwell and Lauren Cuthbertson took their seats on the front row at the British Museum.

This season, Erdem collaborated with Scottish artist Kaye Donachie. The partnership came about after he commissioned her to paint his late mother's portrait and was inspired by her abstract ability to capture a character from the past, almost poetically.

To complement the collection, hair and makeup was kept minimal with each model's natural beauty enhanced. However, as with most barely-there beauty looks there was a whole host of products used to perfect the look.

To help you recreate this, we slipped backstage to find out the exact products the pros used to help the models get runway ready.

Skin

Fresh, radiant skin requires a perfectly primed base and myBlend, Clarins sister brand, was used to achieve it. The models, most of whom rush between back-to-back shows, were first treated with the brand's Enzyme Cleansing Water to remove any leftover make-up before the Revitalising Pre-Serum was applied to boost radiance.

Next, five minutes under the myLEDmask helped to plump and smooth the skin. The mini facial was finished with the Revitalising Cream to lock in moisture and a wash of Glow Fluid on the décolleté and shoulders for a light-reflecting glow.

Makeup

"This season was all about individual beauty, creating fresh and radiant skin, with a healthy natural flush and fluffy yet defined brow," explained lead make-up artist Amy Conway. To create a luminous base the iconic Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base was used to prep the skin before the Weightless Skin Foundation. On the cheeks a soft pop of blush, the Pot Rouge, was used to bring out each model's natural flushed tones.

To finish the look, a fluffy yet defined brow was created to frame the face. "We took each girl's brow to their full extent to really open up and lift the eyes using the Precise Brow pencil. The balance was beautiful and looked amazing on everyone."

Hair

"We see the idea of painted fabrics and intricate details coming through this whole collection, so there was a real desire to pair back the look and create this army of strong women," shares lead hairstylist and Authentic Beauty Concept Ambassador, Anna Cofone.

"We're embracing each model's natural texture. Where the clothes are so luxurious, the paired back hair makes a strong statement." We spotted stylists using the Authentic Beauty Concept Glow Spray Serum to tame flyaways and add shine, while the Nymph Salt Spray added texture to long and short tresses.