Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns with appearance at 68 as she gets real about aging

Sheryl Lee Ralph is glowing both physically and emotionally at the young age of 68, and the actress is showing no signs of stopping.

The Abbott Elementary actress looked radiant at the Gotham TV Awards Ceremony on June 2 in New York City. Her little black dress stole the attention, as the TV star looked ageless in a curve-hugging fit, with an open slit on her mid-thigh.

To finish off her look, she wore open black heels with sequin detailing, silver jewelry to match and a show-stopping hair blowout. The performer was all smiles, as she posed for pictures and got candid about her take on aging in Hollywood, and it looks like retirement isn't in the plans for the busy actress.

© WireImage Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2025 Gotham Television Awards

She proudly shared with People: "It's not over until you say it's over. If you know it's for you, then you keep right on going."

Sheryl has overcome a multitude of barriers in her career, and she reflected on the confidence she's gained in continuing to overcome them.

The entertainer shared: "I kept chipping away at those glass ceilings. I kept trying to recreate myself to stay relevant, to open doors that were very tightly shut and at times, build my own table."

© Amanda Edwards Sheryl is full of optimism and youthful energy at 68

When it comes to her decades-long-career, Sheryl looks back at it with pride and joy because she recognizes how far she's come.

The Emmy winner is thankful for the actors that she's gotten to work with, who have shared motivating advice with her that has left a lasting impression.

Sheryl recalled to People: "About 33 years ago, I was doing a movie with Robert De Niro, and in between scenes, Robert De Niro looked at me and said, 'Hollywood's not looking for the Black girl. So, you better climb that mountain and wave the red flag and let them know that you're there.'"

© Getty The actress has shared the actors who have left a lasting impact on her

Robert De Niro wasn't the only heavy hitter who deeply touched the actress with advice - another was the legendary Sidney Poitier, who she credits for helping her get her start in the competitive industry.

The actress shared: "Mr. Sidney Poitier quite literally opened the door to Hollywood for me by casting me in my first movie, A Piece of the Action. And he cast me over his own daughter, Pamela. Pamela always says to me, 'Sheryl Lee Ralph, you stole my career.'"

© PG/Bauer-Griffin The actress shows no signs of stopping for retirement

The great Sidney provided Sheryl with a confirmation that invigorated her passion for the arts. Sheryl recalled to People: "He looked at me and he said, 'Sheryl Lee Ralph, I expect great things from you,' and I learned so much in time with him."

During her red-carpet appearance, she used the moment to lovingly pay tribute to the icon for her success. The actress expressed: "I look back now, and I say, 'Thank you, Mr. Poitier. Thank you very much because I'm still here.'"

During the second annual awards ceremony, Sheryl was honored with the Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute, which she dotingly referred to as a "full circle moment."