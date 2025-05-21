Nicole Kidman slips into a swimsuit and takes the plunge in stunning photos

Nicole Kidman is living her best life while on the coast of France.

We may still be in the spring season, but it looks like the summer is already underway for the actress.

The A-lister gave her social media followers an intriguing look into what a few days off is like for her — and it's safe to say many are envious!

Her latest Instagram post featured a carousel of videos and pictures with many jaw-dropping OOTDs, including a main photo showing the actress taking a dip in the sea.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman is seen enjoying the coast of France on her social media.

In the snapshot, Nicole is seen heading into the water in a chic one-piece black bathing suit, with long sleeves and a simple top bun.

The stunning picture flaunts her toned legs, and hourglass figure.

In another picture, she shows off her front crawl swimming strokes.

The award-winning actress also shared a look at her summer fashion choices, with many focusing on the classic hues of whites and neutrals mixed together.

© Instagram The actress is seen wearing lots of white at the beach.

In Nicole's main carousel picture, she is seen wearing an oversized white dress with puffy sleeves, and a white hat to stay cool in the heat.

Another picture features the movie star wearing a white blazer top, with the same white hat, and sleek black Balenciaga shades.

One picture teases her lower half, as it showcases her white satin pants, and unique fishnet sandals, while the actress sits back and enjoys the view of the coast.

In the carousel post, the actress is also seen casually hanging out with fellow A-listers.

The Oscar-winning actress is shown lovingly holding Pedro Pascal's arm on a yacht and posing alongside Charli XCX at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nicole stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival in a ravishing body-hugging Balenciaga red dress, with lace detailing and straight blond hair.

The Hollywood star was honored at the international festival with the 2025 Women in Motion award for her dedication to consistently supporting women filmmakers.

In another social media post, Nicole is shown holding onto Salma Hayek's waist while the pair posed for the cameras alongside Francois-Henri.

© Instagram Nicole is seen hanging out with Pedro Pascal.

Nicole shared her gratitude by writing: "Thank you Kering and Cannes Festival for the incredible honor! All my love to Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri for a beautiful evening," with a heart emoji.

The actress believes that her massive success comes from her dedication to her strict routine that involves a very early alarm.

Nicole candidly shared: "I do it at 3 a.m. writing sessions. I wake up and I'll write some dream or something circulating in my head and my life and my heart at that time," per The Hollywood Reporter.

She believes that the early start time gives her a unique creative advantage.

© Getty Nicole Kidman attends the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Place de la Castre on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France

The star continued: "I think 2 and 3 a.m. is a very, very ripe time for things to happen because you're in that slightly removed state from reality, but your dreams and your psyche are very, very there and very present."

As for her future plans, Nicole remains open to all possibilities.

She revealed: "I always say no and turn around and change my mind."