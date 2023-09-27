Jennifer Aniston leaves fans in awe as she poses in bikini in behind-the-scenes footage – famous friends react

Jennifer Aniston is here to remind everyone that she still has one of the most enviable bodies in all of Hollywood.

The Friends alum, 54, has always been candid about her love of working out, and she is not shy about showing off its impressive results.

She took that energy for her latest photoshoot, and as always, fans were left in awe of her glowing beauty and fit physique.

Jennifer took to Instagram Wednesday and shared a look at the striking photos from her latest photoshoot for fashion industry veteran Carine Roitfeld and her iconic CR Fashion Book's latest issue, dedicated to muses.

The Morning Show star was among 11 "muses" chosen, though only three others have been revealed so far: Kim Kardashian, Post Malone, and Lara Stone.

After she was revealed as one of the muses, Jennifer shared some behind-the-scenes from her epic photoshoot, which resulted in the most striking photos.

In the video montage, the first clip sees her posing in a majorly oversized black blazer, wearing nothing but a black, triangle bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms underneath, plus pointy-toed pumps.

And in a subsequent clip, she is seen showing off her impeccably sun kissed legs, wearing a black sequined cape that almost resembles leather.

Among the beautiful photos that came from the shoot were of course the cover, which sees Jennifer in a leather bra with a messy smokey-eye and tousled hair, while others captured her in a fur moto jacket, or in an ultra-cropped white blazer.

"@carineroitfeld this was a dream come true to work with you," she wrote in one of her posts, writing: "And the incredible @zoeygrossman. The ridiculously talented hair and makeup team…"

© Instagram Jennifer just got back from a beach vacation with her celeb friends, so she had the perfect tan for the shoot!

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments from celebrities and fans alike, with Ali Wentworth writing: "Breathtaking," as Michelle Pfeiffer added: "So beautiful Jen!!!" and Julianne Moore quipped: "Gorgeous."

Others followed suit with: "I can't wait to get this magazine, I'm in love with these photos," and: "Truly obsessed," as well as: "You’re perfect as always," plus another one of her followers exclaimed: "OMGGGGG the most beautiful woman! Stunning! Flawless!"

