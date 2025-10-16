There's one thing ageing you more than wrinkles - and Trinny Woodall has the answer

If there's one thing Trinny Woodall knows, it's how to help women feel confident in their own skin. In the early days, it was via her styling show, What Not To Wear, which saw her overhaul the wardrobes of women stuck in a style rut, transforming their outfits and mindsets. Fast forward two decades and Trinny, now 61, is helping us feel more confident in our own skin, via her makeup brand Trinny London.

"I spent 17 years covering up," Trinny says of her dedication to full coverage foundation in her younger years. Now, her beauty brand doesn't extend to a "heavy" foundation, instead favouring formulas that promote an even skin tone, while allowing your own skin to shine through. Her latest launch, vitamin C serum Naked Ambition, £69, does just this, reducing the appearance of redness, pigmentation and dullness – all of which club together to create uneven-looking skin, with Trinny explaining: "Redness, pigmentation and dullness all contribute to an uneven-looking skin. And there are studies that show that skin evenness is interestingly more ageing than wrinkled skin. I worked very hard on the ingredients: azaleic acid reduces inflammation, and vitamin C fades away unevenness. So the two together make your skin really even and radiant,” she explains.

On her desire to see women feel confident in their own skin, Trinny enthuses: "I really feel it's wonderful to show our skin at its best. Naked Ambition is about confidence, the kind that comes from feeling comfortable in your own skin, not hiding behind it. I thought how nice it would be to take off your makeup at night and feel there wasn't such a difference [in how you look]."

Naked Ambition

The latest addition to her skincare collection boasts 10 per cent slow-release vitamin C (to minimise irritation sometimes caused by high strengths of the ingredient), combined with azelaic acid in an exosome delivery system, which makes it work harder to even our skin tone into a fresh, pigmentation-free canvas.

"The idea for Naked Ambition came because my nirvana in life is to wear less foundation or not notice a huge difference in my skin when I take my makeup off," Trinny begins, sharing her formulating journey: "I looked at the three things that I felt contribute to people wearing foundation; acne is one, pigmentation is one and redness is another."

As for the name of the product, Trinny didn’t hesitate to focus on the word ambition: "I want women to have the confidence as they age to be ambitious, to keep thinking that they can achieve things that they want."

Ageing gracefully?

Famously unfiltered (both her skin and her opinions), Trinny says we shouldn't try so hard to age gracefully: "We can let go now we don't have to worry about it, but personally, I want to wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and think the reflection looking back at me makes me feel anything that I wish to do is possible."

Ever the realist, she adds: "If I look in the mirror and I feel tired and my skin feels tired, I don't have the energy to do whatever I want to do - and that can happen to us at any age. But if I can still have energy in my face, I still want to think 'this person is evolving.'"

Naked Ambition, £69, is available now. Read the full interview with Trinny Woodall in HELLO! Magazine, out Monday, for more on confidence, ageing and beauty at every age.