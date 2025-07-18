How to cover veins on your legs in your 60s - so you can wear that fabulous skirt

Now that the summer is finally here, it's time to lose the trousers and wear the skirt you've been dreaming of. As we age, this can seem a daunting move due to varicose veins developing, especially on the legs.

"As we age, changes in blood flow around the body make us more prone to developing spider veins and other vascular issues on our legs, which can knock our confidence when wearing skirts or dresses," Emma Wedgwood, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, tells HELLO!.

While you can't hide the veins indefinitely, there are simple ways to subtly conceal them and make you feel more confident in a skirt.

Laser treatment

Helen explains that vascular laser treatment offers a clinically proven solution that's both safe and effective. "The procedure uses targeted laser pulses that transform into heat beneath the skin's surface, dissolving the blood vessels without affecting surrounding areas," she says.

© Getty Images Laser treatments can give great results

"This treatment is fairly quick, usually around 45 minutes, causes minimal discomfort, and patients can return to work immediately afterwards. Depending on the condition, results can be complete and permanent, helping individuals feel confident showing their legs at any age."

Use body makeup

Another less invasive solution is body makeup. Ruby Hammer MBE, one of the world's most prolific makeup artists, has two fail-safe products she recommends. "ALLEVEN 'Colour Shield' is one of the best makeup products to cover veins," she tells HELLO!.

Ruby loves the ALLEVEN Colour Shield

This airbrush body makeup has buildable coverage to even skin tone while adding a subtle, healthy glow, and is a great alternative to self-tan. "I also love the MAC 'Face and Body Foundation'," Ruby adds.

MAC Face & Body Foundation is super hydrating and is a great addition to your 'leg makeup' kit

This iconic product is famous for its buildable, waterproof coverage and has an army of celebrity fans. The makeup mogul recommends: "Always make sure the skin is prepped beforehand for an even finish."

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Dry brushing

Everyone is loving dry brushing right now - from biohacking content creators to celebrities. They swear by it! This is because the bristles from the brush, like this Dr. Barbara Sturm number, are known to boost circulation, stimulating the lymphatic system.

© Moyo Studio Body brushing has been used for centuries to promote healthier skin

Although this ritual hasn't been proven to hide the appearance of veins indefinitely, it can help soothe the area gently and subtly make the veins appear less raised.

Red LED Therapy

Red light therapy has become one of 2025's biggest wellness trends, and many people swear by it. In case you aren't sure, RLT is when you expose the skin to levels of infrared light through a treatment or at-home device. Loved by many because it helps to reduce age spots, boost collagen, and increase blood flow, you can purchase numerous devices targeting all parts of the body.

Red Light Therapy can help body circulation

Although not specifically aimed at fading varicose veins, a full boot like this 'Leg Recovery Compression' by Current Body reduces swelling and water retention, which can ultimately contribute to the appearance of veins on the legs. Always check with your doctor before using.