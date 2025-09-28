Your neck gives away your age - but this 5-minute aesthetician trick promises to fix it

Your neck gives away your age even before your face does, but it's still one of the most overlooked areas in our daily skincare routines. But it just takes one trick - the "inverted 7s" technique - to help prevent wrinkles, and boost the effects of your skin firming creams and serums for tighter, softer skin. Aesthetician and beauty expert Carmen Navarro calls our necks "the great betrayer", and rightfully so. It's an area prone to sagging and showing signs of age even when the face is still holding firm.

When caring for your neck, explains the expert, "The key isn't just choosing a good cream, but also knowing how to apply it. Because the way we massage it into our skin can really boost the results."

The technique for a younger-looking neck, step by step

According to Navarro, the "inverted 7s" application technique is quick and simple to use with your favourite neck cream or neck serum. Just massage your neck with the fingertips of both hands, starting from the centre of the lower neck. From there, perform a gentle but firm upward movement, going up to the chin, and then gently glide your fingers sideways towards the ear on each side.

"Think of the number 7," she says. "Imagine drawing it from the bottom up on the right side of your neck. And then, on the left, repeat the same gesture but as if you were doing it in reverse, like a mirrored 7. Just continue this movement, until you've covered your entire neck, imagining you're superimposing that 7-shaped drawing."

© Getty Images 'The key isn't just choosing a good neck cream, but also knowing how to apply it. Because the way we massage it can really boost the results'

This little trick is not only easy to remember, it also has a multi-pronged effect. "The movements not only help to define and firm, but they also promote lymphatic drainage and reduce accumulated tension in the area," says the expert. "Do it consistently with your fingers, morning and night, using a good firming formula. (You can also use a Gua Sha or other tool that helps reinforce product penetration. You'll notice how the texture, firmness and elasticity of this often-forgotten area improve."

© Getty Images Massaging your cream or serum into your neck - or using tools like a gua sha to apply - helps define, firm and promote lymphatic drainage

The importance of proper product application on your neck

Dermocosmetics expert Gema Herrerías is also in favour of this technique, suggesting that we finish the process with upward circular movements to enhance the firming effect and stimulate the skin's microcirculation. It's recommended you apply your favourite anti-ageing skincare product (whether a specialised neck cream or a gentle anti-ageing face cream or serum) twice a day. For best results, make the technique part of your daily skincare ritual.

Choosing the right skincare products

"The neck and décolletage should receive the same amount of care as your face," says Aline Neumann, a specialist in dermopharmacy and cosmetic formulation. "It's a common mistake to forget to address these areas, or treat your neck and décolletage with less potent products, but your neck suffers the same sun exposure and ageing as your face does."

© Getty Images When it comes to skincare, your neck and décolletage should receive the same amount of attention as your face

Key active ingredients to look for

When it comes to the active ingredients that work effectively to prevent or reduce the appearance of signs of ageing on your neck, you should look for a combination of:

Antioxidants like vitamin C, ferulic acid or resveratrol, which prevent and repair oxidative damage;

like vitamin C, ferulic acid or resveratrol, which prevent and repair oxidative damage; Retinoids to stimulate collagen synthesis and improve texture and firmness;

to stimulate collagen synthesis and improve texture and firmness; Depigmenting active ingredients such as kojic acid, niacinamide and tranexamic acid to treat hyperpigmentation

© Getty Images You can use your regular moisturiser if it's gentle, but it's best to use creams and serums specifically formulated for the neck and décolletage

This combination works synergistically to help even out tone, improve skin firmness and preserve your skin barrier. However, says Neumann: "No cosmetic will correct existing sagging [in your neck]. If there's already sagging, the most effective solution is aesthetic medicine, with techniques like UltraClear laser, radiofrequency or focused ultrasound. Cosmetics are preventive, not corrective."

What to avoid in neck skincare products

According to Gemma Herrerías, you should avoid products with too-potent or potentially irritating ingredients unless they are specifically formulated for the neck and décolletage. And, of course, if a product causes stinging, itching or redness, it's best to stop using it immediately.

Last but certainly not least, remember the #1 rule of great skincare: apply sun protection every day. It's the best anti-ageing treatment there is.

About the experts: