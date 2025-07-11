How to get the brightest eyes of your life in your 70s and 80s

As we get older, our skin inevitably does, too. One of the first places that shows the signs of ageing is the eye area, as the skin framing our peepers is ultra thin.

From dark circles to pigmentation and all-around tiredness, having 'tired' eyes as we age is incredibly common.

Why do we get circles under our eyes?

"Dark circles can be down to genetics, dehydration, or even just naturally thin skin under the eyes, which makes the blood vessels underneath more noticeable," dermatologist Dr Yulia Krasnaya from Evolution Aesthetics Clinic tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images Eyes show the first sign of ageing

"As we age, our bodies naturally produce less collagen, leading to the inevitable appearance of fine lines," Rachna Murthy, Co-Founder of Face Restoration, agrees, telling HELLO!: "This process typically starts in your 20s and continues steadily, with about one per cent collagen loss each year."

Although this sounds rather depressing, there are simple practices we can add to our self-care routine to make our eyes look younger and to help assist the ageing process.

Drink more water

"Drink plenty of water throughout the day," Rachna advises. "Hydrated skin creates a better environment for collagen to thrive."

© Photo: iStock Drinking more water is key

Eat well

Emily English, one of the UK's most popular food content creators, explains that what we eat ultimately benefits are skin.

© Getty Eating well helps the skin

"Think colour and healthy fats," explains the influencer, who goes by @emthenutritionist on Instagram. "Red peppers are especially brilliant, just half a pepper contains over one hundred per cent of your recommended daily intake of vitamin C, which helps support collagen production and repair."

Wear an eye mask when you sleep

It may feel strange at first, but wearing an eye mask when you hit the sack, like this ultra luxurious offering from DROWSY, can make a major difference in how your eyes look.

Sleeping with an silk eye mask is a real treat with proven benefits

Not only will it block out all of the light, meaning you essentially get a better night's sleep (a must for tired eyes), but also, the soft material the mask is made from can help reduce puffiness and friction damage to the eye area, easing tension.

Curl your lashes

This tip will take you all of twenty seconds. Take an eyelash curler, like this plush Dior version, and gently pull.

Curling your lashes instantly makes the eyes look more awake

It will give lacklustre lashes some elevation, resulting in a more open, wide appearance.

An eyelash serum will help eyelash growth

If your lashes are a little sparse, using a serum like this toxic-free offering from Glow For It can build them up for a fluttery look.

Apply concealer correctly

Rose-Marie Swift, founder of RMS Beauty, explains how less concealer under the eyes really is more. "Everyone thinks you need more makeup to cover up dark circles under your eyes, but it's the opposite," the talented beauty mogul explains to HELLO!.

© Getty Images Less is more when it comes to covering eye bags

"More makeup draws attention to the issue. Slathering concealer underneath your eye can highlight fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin, making you look older. Concentrate on only covering the bag or discolouration, not the whole under-eye."