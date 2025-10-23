I got a 15-minute non-surgical nose job and this is my only regret

I've inherited my dad's nose, and while he's given me some good qualities like a try-anything approach to DIY and a love for live music, I'm not so keen on the nose. Sorry dad! I’ve always dreamt of having a nose job but never felt compelled enough to follow through with the surgery. It's a big deal! I’ve seen non-surgical nose jobs gaining popularity for a few years now, with influencers like Lydia Millen showing off the results online, and have been really impressed. So, after years of dreaming, I took the plunge and got a non-surgical nose job at Alta MediSpa.

What is a non-surgical nose job?

The clinic's website explains: "A non-surgical nose job, or liquid rhinoplasty, involves injecting hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers to reshape the nose without incisions or general anaesthesia." Founder of the clinic, Anastasia, explained why it's soared in popularity: "Non-surgical rhinoplasty has become really popular because it offers noticeable results without the downtime of traditional surgery. Using dermal fillers, we can smooth out bumps, refine the bridge or lift the tip of the nose in under 30 minutes. It’s a quick, non-invasive option for people who want to enhance their profile and boost confidence without committing to surgery."

My non-surgical nose job at Alta MediSpa

I arrived at the clinic one evening, not quite knowing what to expect. Would it be painful? How long would it take? Lots of the questions my colleagues asked me when I excitedly told them about my plans. The premises are so chic and calming, and the friendly faces at reception instantly put me at ease and welcomed me with a health drink. Interesting fact, the clinic has a generic name, nothing specifically to do with aesthetics, so their VIP customers can come and go without passersby suspecting a thing.

The clinic is so chic and centrally located

The consultation

When I was led downstairs into a bright white treatment room, I first met Anastasia. The founder began with a consultation about my concerns and hopes for the procedure. Here she was clear that sometimes she has to say no to clients if they are not suitable for the treatment, or if their expectations are unrealistic. But luckily, I was suitable. She explained that they use the hyaluronic acid-based dermal filler as it emulates the cartilage in the nose. Then, after checking I was happy, it was time to proceed.

The procedure

The treatment is quick and easy - and really not that painful

Numbing cream was applied for 10 minutes to make the treatment comfortable and although she told me I could pause at any feeling of discomfort, the pain was extremely minimal. If you've had a deep clean with the hygienist, that's definitely more invasive. A few sharp sensations, but nothing terrible. The worst part is you do feel the needle scrape along the bone – it's strange but not painful thanks to the numbness. The injections took 15 minutes, and, instantly, I had a whole new nose. When I was shown the results, I couldn’t believe my eyes.

The instant results: before and after photos

The results are impressive

I didn't really know what to expect. I hoped my nose would be as good as the before-and-after pictures I'd been meticulously studying on the Alta MediSpa website, but I didn't want to set my sights too high. But, wow, I was so pleasantly surprised. The after photos looked like Photoshop. A nose I'd always hoped for. It felt like I was staring at a different person when Anastasia showed me my side-profile photo.

The aftercare

I was told not to touch it for three days, which was a mission with a toddler, but I managed. The aftercare instructions are also emailed to you for reference (things like sitting up to sleep the first night). I was given a small after care pack when I left the clinic, containing a spray for cleaning the area and cream for treating any bruising, but thankfully I just had redness for a couple of days and that was it.

Minutes after the treatment I was strutting down Oxford Street

The follow-up

You'll have a complimentary follow-up after a few weeks to check you're happy and this is an opportunity for the clinician to top-up any filler that may have absorbed initially. My nose was still looking perfectly straight so there was no need for Anastasia to add any extra.

How long does a non-surgical nose job last?

Results last 12-18 months, depending on the individual, and Anastasia explained that after a few years of having the treatment, less top-ups will be required.

How much does a non-surgical nose job cost?

Like with any cosmetic treatment, prices can vary depending on the clinic, but at Alta MediSpa, the non-surgical nose job costs £420. I reassured myself that 'cost per wear' it's actually a bargain! But in all seriousness, for how great I feel, it's totally worth every penny.

I am thrilled with the results

Friends and family reactions

Walking out of the clinic after my appointment, I headed to bustling Oxford Street, and as crowds of people passed me by, I realised I finally felt "normal". I was intrigued to see if any of my friends would notice, but as we chatted away days later, it dawned on me that it wasn't glaringly obvious, but as soon as I showed them my photos, and they actually paid attention, everyone else was just as amazed as me. What surprised me was how many people I told about it, instantly confessed to feeling conscious about their own nose and wanted to know all of the finer details so they could consider it for themselves.

Final thoughts

I'm so thrilled with the results and really astounded by how quick and easy it was! My only regret is that I didn't get it sooner. I don't think anyone should rush into cosmetic work of any kind, but if this is a treatment you've been longing for and it will make a real difference to how you feel, then honestly, there should be nothing stopping you. You nose you want to!