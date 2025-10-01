Meet the trending youth-boosting injectable that doctors say can last for two years

In recent years, you may have noticed a shift in aesthetic trends. Gone are the days of obvious fillers and frozen faces, and here are the days of subtle (but still transformative) results. Social media crazes like the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic have ushered in an emphasis on finesse, with modern tweakments tapping into the skin’s innate biology to produce anti-ageing effects all by itself. Leading this charge is biostimulators, a class of injectables that trigger the body’s ability to internally regenerate.

The first proven regenerative biostimulator to hit the aesthetic industry was Sculptra. And despite the injectable having been around for some time (practitioners hail it as the gold standard in its field), it is now having a renaissance in the era of natural beauty. It offers long-term collagen and elastin production, along with skin thickness and volume restoration.

A premium product with many possibilities, just a few Sculptra sessions has an impressive ability to restore youthfulness in the skin . Some users see serious results in as little as two to three sessions, with most reporting their skin was restored youthful glory, but also with a natural lift. But what exactly is Sculptra, and how does it do this?

What is Sculptra?

Sculptra is composed of tiny particles of poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA). Once these small-but-mighty particles are injected beneath the skin, they stimulate the body's collagen and elastin production process. Over time, this helps restore volume, smooth deep lines and soften facial wrinkles.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, and it is responsible for keeping skin firm and plump. However, once we hit our mid-20s, our ability to produce it naturally begins to dwindle by around 1% per year, with fine lines and wrinkles being the first telltale signs.

Sculptra is a gold standard product in the aesthetic industry

Meanwhile, elastin is responsible for skin’s elasticity, and thus is integral to youthful structure. Its depletion can also manifest as sagging (particularly around the jowls) and loss of volume. As such, Sculptra aims to reinstall that snap-back resilience.

A typical Sculptra regime consists of two to three sessions, spaced four to six weeks apart. It is injected into the deep layers of the skin where collagen naturally exists and is made. Small beads of the product are placed slowly in areas of concern, and it then works its magic for months after the treatment. If it wasn’t already clear, Sculptra is not a quick fix, but rather a measured treatment engineered to support graceful ageing.

Sculptra results last for up to 25 months, a clinical study by Galderma found. In addition to long-term collagen synthesis, it also helps produce elastin, a naturally-occurring protein in the body that provides elasticity to skin, as well as increases the skin’s thickness for a supercharged appearance of youthfulness.

A glowing review of Sculptra

Doris, a 67-year-old Sculptra customer from west London, said after just one session of Sculptra, she had a “special radiance”. After falling ill with kidney failure and being hospitalised for months, it returned an air of luminosity to her skin. Praising the “subtle” and youthful glow it gave to her complexion, Doris added: “It’s just a really nice treatment. It makes you feel better, it makes you feel younger.”

Through Sculptra, you can expect to see a 66.5% increase in collagen after three months, plus a 34% increase in the quality of elastin for the same time period. After nine months, the regenerative treatment can produce over a 26% increase in skin thickness. These results can last up to two years.

Why women are combining Sculptra with Restylane after losing weight

For many entering midlife, significant weight loss can bring a noticeable loss of facial fullness. According to Galderma, this transformation often leads to common concerns such as sagging contours, hollowed cheeks and a dulled, dry complexion. In response, the renowned dermatology brand conducted a study to explore how the combination of Sculptra and Restylane injectables might help restore what time and weight loss had taken.

Sculptra is suitable for adults looking to firm up their skin

Restylane is an injectable infused with hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance already in the body that keeps skin hydrated. Deposited in the face through an ultrafine needle, Restylane gently lifts and plumps the skin. When used in tandem with Sculptra, the results can be game-changing.

Three months after Galderma’s study, the results spoke for themselves. Participants’ cheeks appeared lifted and softly contoured, with wrinkles diminished and newly-radiant faces. On the whole, their skin was more hydrated, as well as thicker. Over 85% of participants reported feeling more attractive and refreshed, with particular kudos given to the natural appearance of results.

This article is sponsored by Galderma

