This collagen booster can give you a non-surgical facelift in as little as 45 minutes

Chiselled facial contours, fewer wrinkles and a firmer décolletage – you’d be forgiven for thinking we’re describing the results of a surgical facelift, but we’re not. Thanks to cutting-edge advancements in aesthetic treatments, facelift-esque results are now eminently possible without a scalpel in sight. The secret? Collagen stimulating treatments.

Collagen is a protein that keeps our skin plump, firm and youthful-looking, but it naturally begins to decline around our mid-20s at a rate of 1% per year. As it dwindles, skin laxity and sagging begin to set in. That’s why you may notice loss of firmness around your eyes, jowls and jawline, as well as the neck and décolletage, as you age.

© MullenLowe The secret to a non-surgical facelift is collagen stimulating treatments like Ultherapy Prime

And whilst, once upon a time, the only way to remedy this was surgical intervention, advancements in aesthetic medicine mean you can achieve noticeable lifting and skin tightening with less hassle, and minimal downtime.

When it comes to non-surgical facelifts, Ultherapy is the name to know.

© Merz Ultherapy Prime uses ultrasound energy to target the same tissue planes that a surgical facelift would

Ultherapy non-invasively goes beneath the surface of the skin, using ultrasound energy to safely target the same tissue planes as a facelift.

Precise, micro-focused ultrasound technology is used to generate heat deep within the dermis and underlying tissues of the face, without harming the surface of the skin. It then increases in temperature, placed at the precise depth required, to jump-starts your body’s wound-healing response to create fresh, new collagen.

The result is lifted and tightened skin that looks as rejuvenated as it feels. And the best part is that just one session between 45 to 90 minutes is enough to precisely deliver energy where you need it the most.

Already a leading collagen booster that’s fast become known as the gold standard in skin lifting and sculpting, Ultherapy now has a supercharged sister: Ultherapy Prime.

The new-and-improved version of the treatment is said to be 20% faster and more efficient, but with the same structural lifting and skin tightening results.

The machine tailors treatment to your skin’s needs for a personalised lift. This is done through real-time visualisation, which allows the practitioner to see exactly where your skin needs some TLC. Amazingly, a single treatment, with minimal downtime, is usually all that’s needed for results that can last over a year.

What do experts say about Ultherapy Prime?

Described as ‘groundbreaking’ by Dr Kim Booysen, a medical aesthetic practitioner based in Bromley, Ultherapy Prime works at a deeper level compared to many other similar procedures.

“While traditional facelifts require surgical intervention to lift and tighten the skin, Ultherapy Prime uses ultrasound energy to target the skin’s deeper layers,” Dr Booysen tells HELLO!

“This delivers a precise, controlled boost to the skin’s foundational structure to jump-start the body’s wound-healing response to create fresh, new collagen and elastin.”

© Merz Dr Kim Booysen is a medical aesthetic practitioner who says Ultherapy Prime is 'groundbreaking'

“For patients considering Ultherapy Prime, it’s important to understand that the treatment works best for individuals with mild to moderate skin laxity,” adds Dr Booysen.

“If you’re experiencing the early signs of ageing – such as fine lines, sagging skin or a loss of firmness – Ultherapy Prime could be a great option to help reverse those changes.

“It’s not a replacement for a facelift, but it can provide noticeable results without the need for surgery.”

What do Ultherapy Prime users say?

If there’s one celebrity whose beauty has stood the test of time, it’s Salma Hayek. At 59, the actress looks as sensational today as she did almost four decades ago, when she first burst onto our screens.

She credits her flawless complexion to none other than Ultherapy Prime. She says: “It boosts my production of collagen and elastin exactly where I need it, giving me a long-lasting, natural-looking lift. It's non-invasive, takes only one session and has zero downtime. It is the future of beauty, and that’s why I can't stop talking about it."

© Getty Images Salma Hayek, 59, credits her flawless complexion to Ultherapy Prime

Similarly, award-winning beauty educator and entrepreneur Aarti Pal was drawn to Ultherapy for its power to stimulate her skin’s natural collagen production, which felt like a no-brainer compared to fillers.

“Before treatment, I felt my skin was starting to lose some firmness, particularly around the jawline and cheeks,” she tells HELLO! “I wanted to address early signs of sagging and just bring back a fresher, lifted look without doing anything too invasive.”

“Over time, I have definitely noticed more definition along my jawline and an overall firmer feel. My skin looks fresher, more lifted – and I just feel more confident day-to-day."

Aarti adds: "I love that the results are subtle but noticeable, it still looks like me, just a fresher version. I also appreciate that there was minimal downtime, which fits in perfectly with a busy lifestyle.”

Ultherapy Prime is ideal for people who are looking for a more natural approach to treatments, as it elevates your own beauty rather than dramatically altering it.

To find out more about Ultherapy or find a clinic, visit ultherapy.co.uk.