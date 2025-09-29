How this 30-minute mental wellness treatment could help to curb your food cravings

There’s a magnitude of things we can do to help us feel more confident in our own skin: anti-wrinkle treatments, exercise regimes, skin boosters, dermal fillers and the like. But one organ that people often overlook in their pursuit of self-love is their brain. After all, beauty starts on the inside. Nurturing our mind – whether through positive affirmations, restful sleep or simply doing what brings us joy – is one of the most powerful ways to feel more radiant.

And if caring for your mind is high on your priority list, but you’re seeking a more efficient path, then Exomind is the name to know. Created by BTL, a global leader in medical technology, this mental wellness treatment stimulates key areas of the brain to spark neuroplasticity, which in turn helps you make better lifestyle choices.

Exomind delivers precisely targeted magnetic stimulation to key regions of the brain

Among Exomind’s benefits are enhanced mood, better stress management, improved sleep quality, supercharged cognitive performance and a stronger sense of self-control. Exomind also has the ability to help you lose weight by improving self control over food craving. In short, it instills a deeper sense of wellbeing that shines through both inside and out.

We spoke to Dr Preema Vig about the benefits of BTL Exomind, and why she has chosen to launch the treatment in her Mayfair clinic. The former GP has over 27 years of medical experience, including two decades in aesthetic medicine. Her expertise spans injectables, regenerative skin boosters, collagen stimulation and non-surgical body contouring – and now advanced body-mind therapy with the introduction of Exomind.

What is Exomind?

Harnessing patented ExoTMS™ technology, Exomind delivers precisely targeted magnetic stimulation to key regions of the brain. This activates the neural circuits involved in emotional regulation and cognitive processing. Such stimulation, which is called neuroplasticity, encourages the development of new neural pathways, helping to retrain the brain to have stronger emotional resilience and mental clarity.

Just six sessions of Exomind can recalibrate the brain’s natural rhythm, offering the mental clarity and emotional harmony

Completely non-invasive and typically completed in under 30 minutes with no recovery time, Exomind has remarkable results: 90% of patients report an overall improvement in mental well-being, whilst 87% experience increased self-control in response to food cravings. As such, it’s a valuable investment for those working toward specific lifestyle or wellness goals, as it targets the body and mind in tandem.

What do the reviews about Exomind say?

Exomind, in all its magnetic glory, is recommended for anyone looking to elevate their mental state, sharpen focus, boost energy levels or improve sleep quality. Many practitioners find it particularly well-suited for those interested in a mind-body-soul approach that complements existing aesthetic or wellness practices.

Dr Preema says: “My patients have booked in to address stress, anxiety and food cravings – and within three to four sessions, they are reporting improved sleep quality, increased focus, elevated energy levels and weight loss.”

Exomind is completely non-invasive and typically completed in under 30 minutes with no recovery time

Somewhat of a workout for the mind, one patient described it as “revolutionary” for her life after losing an inch of fat from her body in a review video, whilst a second found that he lost 5lb since starting Exomind treatment without changing any of his habits, but simply as it reduced his food cravings.

“Exomind brought my joy back,” a third patient said in the same review video. “I met a man for the first time in 15 years. I felt it with each treatment. I felt it getting better and better – and my happiness, my joy, came back.”

Where to experience Exomind

Backed by leading doctors and wellness experts, Exomind is exclusively available in four places in the UK, including Dr Preema London Clinic on the capital’s Park Lane. The eponymous clinic of the renowned doctor and a pioneer in advanced aesthetic medicine, it has a wide-ranging clientele including supermodels, world-class athletes, television personalities and esteemed actors.

An expert view on Exomind

“Exomind is an FDA-cleared neuromodulation device, supported by over 70 peer-reviewed clinical studies and white papers demonstrating its efficacy in improving mood, focus, sleep and emotional regulation,” Dr Preema says.

With just six sessions, it can recalibrate the brain’s natural rhythm, offering the mental clarity and emotional harmony that many of us seek in our busy lives. Each session builds on the last, according to Dr Preema, with many of her patients noticing positive shifts within the first few visits.

As with any advanced treatment, a consultation is essential to ensure Exomind is appropriate. So, Dr Preema will assess your medical history and provide tailored guidance. “I pride myself on both personalised care and attention while also being a pioneer in medical aesthetic treatments,” she says.

Book a consultation with Dr Preema today to discover how Exomind can help you feel calmer, clearer and more energised.