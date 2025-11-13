Barefaced Ginger Zee shares before-and-after makeover as she thanks glam squad for transformation

It’s rare to see Ginger Zee fresh-faced, the Good Morning America anchor is usually made up to the nines when she graces the television screen. There's an entire glam squad behind-the-scenes that are on duty to ensure the ABC meteorologist is camera ready each day, and Ginger just gave her fans the ultimate insight. The 44-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a side-by-side photograph of her stunning makeover. The photograph positioned on the left captured Ginger pre-makeup dressed in a white robe. The news anchor smiled towards the camera and she showed off her natural glow. On the right side of the screen, Ginger posed post-glam, showing off a gorgeous transformation. She rocked a burnt-orange hued dress that perfectly complemented her shimmery bronze eye, rosy blush cheeks, and glossy lip. The star opted for a heavier eye look with sleek black eyeliner.

Over the image, Ginger penned: "Thank you @mirnathemakeupartist and @izzyshalawylo fir the glow-up." Back in September, Ginger responded to a fan’s criticism accusing her of undergoing a nose job, clarifying that the change in her appearance was simply the result of her brilliant contouring skills. "Should have kept your original nose," the note read. "Now you look like everyone else. Too bad."

Ginger Zee's makeup transformation

"That moment you beam with pride because your nose contour was THAT GOOD," she responded, before revealing: "I do my own makeup for @abcworldnewstonight so I don’t always get it right. But tonight, I was nose job good." Ginger has never been afraid of hitting back at any criticism surrounding her appearance. Earlier this year, someone wrote: "You're not aging well," to which Ginger responded: "What a privilege to be aging in any manner – thanks for your opinion though."

© ABC via Getty Images Ginger Zee always looks glam

Ginger Zee's morning routine

© Getty Images Ginger shared her morning routine

Back in 2019, the ABC star shared her morning routine with Real Simple magazine. "I wash and moisturize my face. I try to keep myself ageless," she shared. "When I get out of the shower, my husband makes fun of me, because I still apparently have makeup everywhere, because we wear so much makeup, I can't possibly have taken off the two layers of makeup from "GMA" and "World News Tonight" the day before. After I cleanse, I get in there with some hydrating moisturizer under my eye and moisturizer all over. I'm trying to be better."

Once she arrives in the studio, it's all hands on deck for the transformation. "I get ready for the show with my eye patches. This is probably the most critical part of my morning: I need my eye patches. It's like drinking water or coffee in the morning. My makeup artist Lisa contends that they have changed my skin," she explained.