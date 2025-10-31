Exclusive: Jane Seymour reveals the makeup that keeps her looking young in her 70s

There is no Hollywood actress who is as glamorous as the beautiful Jane Seymour, is there? Hailing from the UK, the dazzling star is one of our favourite Bond girls, and her wildly successful film career means she is greatly admired by many. The ultra-chic lady looks incredible at 74 - she could pass for decades younger. We exclusively spoke to the iconic movie star in her enchanting Malibu home, and she showed us exactly what is in her makeup, and we have to say, we are entranced. If it means we can look as good as Jane, we want what she has...

Jane joked she has "all kinds of goodies in here" when she opens her cosmetic pouch, and boy, she does! As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for over eight years, I was so excited to see her treasure trove of cosmetics. Kicking off with the things she just "can't live without" is the The Body Firm's 'Crépe Erase Neck Repair Treatment', which she has in a jar and a tube with a rollerball feature. She explains it's "incredibly important," and she "uses it every day."

© HELLO At 74, Jane has never looked more luminous

Jane's favourite foundation

Interestingly, Jane loves the Armani 'Luminous Silk Foundation', which has a cult celebrity following. Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle have also made no secret of their love for the medium coverage formula. I've actually tried this foundation and I can see why this plethora of ladies love it; I have found it to be creamy and light, which is preferable as it doesn't feel at all heavy on your skin, and it has a buildable consistency.

© Getty Images Jane loves the same foundation Meghan uses - the Armani 'Luminous Silk Foundation'

Eyeshadow

Jane has various eyeshadow palettes too - from YSL to Dior, and the UK's very own Charlotte Tilbury. The star explains that she enjoys warm colours, and applies a "little bit of gold if I'm feeling sparkly." She can't be without various tools like her eyelash curlers either. A girl after our own hearts - I would be lost without mine, too.

Jane's bodycare

Bodycare is a big thing for Jane, and she quips that she loves to add shimmer with the NUXE 'Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil'. Adding a delicate natural flush is a big part of her routine, too, and she enjoys using Westman Atelier's 'Baby Cheeks Blush Stick', which is known for its hydrating properties.

Jane's glowing skin is down to a variety of great quality makeup items

Lipgloss, powder, mascara and concealer

Jane is a lip gloss queen, but she also combats shine with the ultra-famous, Laura Mercier 'Pressed Setting Powder', which she almost hit pan on. For covering her dark circles, she opts for the Clé de Peau Beauté 'Concealer Stick', and her mascara of choice is by Chanel.