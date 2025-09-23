Ginger Zee makes 'nose job' revelation: 'I don't always get it right'

Ginger Zee addressed questions about her appearance in a brutally honest Instagram post on Tuesday, sparking a huge reaction from fans. The GMA host responded to a message from a troll who criticized her for having plastic surgery. "Should have kept your original nose," the note read. "Now you look like everyone else. Too bad."

Ginger refused to get riled by the unkind remark and had the best comeback instead. "That moment you beam with pride because your nose contour was THAT GOOD," she wrote, before revealing: "I do my own makeup for @abcworldnewstonight so I don’t always get it right. But tonight, I was nose job good."

© Variety via Getty Images Ginger had some choice words for her critic

All natural

She added a photo of herself looking beautiful with natural makeup and her hair worn in soft waves. Fans loved her reaction and said they were glad she could keep her sense of humor during "crazy moments," like these. Others said he handled the situation perfectly and called her a "beauty."

It's by far the first time Ginger has been trolled, and she often takes the time to bravely call these people out. Earlier this year, someone wrote: "You're not aging well," to which Ginger sharply responded: "What a privilege to be aging in any manner — thanks for your opinion though."

Clap back

In 2022, she was on the receiving end of a particularly unhappy person who called her "a weather girl who looks good in a skirt". Ginger had said: "I'm human. Just a friendly reminder," which prompted the troll to comment: "You're paid millions to read cue cards."

© GC Images Ginger always looks radiant

© Getty Images for The Hollywood R She's happily married to Ben Aaron

She refused to let them get away with it and clapped back: "Can you please get me paid millions and no, I don't read anything — I ad lib. I'm a scientist who talks about science — with no script."

"A scientist? Sorry baby," they wrote. "You're a weather girl who looks good in a skirt." Ginger had one more thing to say before triumphantly signing off as she commented: "Peter — I only comment back to you a second time in case others need the education.

© ABC via Getty Images Ginger knows how to silence haters

"Women can be scientists AND look good in a skirt. I happen to be one of those women. Don’t project your anger and frustration on others without knowing the facts." Ginger has worked incredibly hard to get to where she is and is dedicated to her line of work.

She recently conducted a Q&A with fans and when one asked if she gets homesick when she's away from her family, she said: "Always miss my family when I'm gone. But warning people ahead of disaster, chasing the storm when telling the stories is important work that I'll always be passionate about." The star shares sons Adrian, nine, and Miles, seven, with her husband Ben Aaron.