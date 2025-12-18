5 decadent beauty looks to try this party season

Decadent and ever-so-slightly deconstructed, this season’s party looks exude lived-in luxury. From glossy textures that melt into skin, unexpected washes of colour that feel intimate rather than loud, and finishes that blur the line between effort and ease. Whether you’re drawn to a smudged lid, a flushed veil of pink or a lip that fades like a final sip of red, these are the luxe beauty statements to define your party season looks.

01. Glossing over it

Swap meticulous blending for effortless alchemy. Glossy lids, which are easier to master than your traditional smoky eye, deliver instant impact and only improve as the night wears on. "Because gloss naturally melts everything beneath it, you don’t have to obsess over precision or shape," says the make-up artist Quelle Bester. "It’s also a brilliant gateway into colour as we’ve done here with blues and browns. Even those wedded to neutrals will find that the tones meld seamlessly."

02. In the pink

Statements don’t have to mean bold, and smoky doesn’t always mean black. "This draped pink look, applied where you’d typically highlight, is a true disco throwback," says Quelle. "Use a single shadow or blush for a softer effect or intensify with multiple tones – keeping the most intense to the lid – for extra dimension." Turns out pink might just be your secret power move.

03. Midnight fade

Ombre lips continue their reign, dominating runways and social feeds alike, and this merlot-imbued gradient is perfect for decanting season. "Start by fully saturating the lips with your brighter shade," says Quelle. "Then deepen the outer edges with a richer tone using a lip brush or lipliner for added definition. Blend the two together with your fingertip for a soft, blurred finish."

04. Trace elements

Shimmer, but make it sophisticated. It’s all about being strategic with your metals. "Concentrate intensity along the lower lash line, where a streak of iridescence feels modern rather than maximalist," says Quelle, who pairs silver on the upper lid with a beige kohl in the waterline to brighten the eye. "It’s an easy way to dip your toe into colour without feeling intimidating."

05. Lash out

Extreme lashes are the party girl’s secret weapon. Looking limp? Simply layer on more. "This look demands a minimum of five layers of your favourite volumising mascara," says Quelle. "For a more Twiggy-esque spidery look, pinch with tweezers or your fingers if your lashes are long enough, and add kohl for a more rock’n’roll effect." Pair with a nude lipstick to shift it out of dolly territory.

