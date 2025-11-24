How to wear shimmery Christmas makeup at every age - from your 30s to your 60s

The festive season calls for glitter and shimmer galore, so ahead of your next Christmas party or get-together over a glass of mulled wine, think about adding a pop of shine to your eyelids before you head out the door.

Shimmery makeup over the age of 30 doesn't need to draw cringe-worthy flashbacks to your university days.

Adding a glistening eyeshadow to your makeup look oozes sophistication during the colder, darker months and affords your face a radiant glow under the twinkling Christmas fairy lights.

It’s all about enhancing your routine with a little touch of festive magic that highlights your best features without feeling overdone.

From subtle golden glows that catch the candlelight to bold, jewel-toned lids perfect for New Year’s Eve, there’s a shimmer strategy for every age, every mood, and every occasion.

I know that I feel brighter with a touch of glitter, so that's why I've asked the experts on behalf of HELLO! to help us nail the ultimate shimmery Christmas look so that we don't even have to think about it!

How to apply eyeshadow for sparkly eyes

© Getty Images The key is to prep your eyelid before applying the shimmer

When it comes to creating a mesmerising sparkling eye makeup look, the trick is all in the layering and the texture.

For starters, begin by prepping your eyelids. Add a light dab of eye primer or a hydrating cream of your choice to help smooth out any texture and give your shimmer a surface to grip onto. To enhance the radiance of the end result, apply a richly pigmented base next. This can be in the form of a cream or liquid in a neutral shade. Once that's been added, gently press your shimmer or glitter shadow on top of the base using one side of a flat brush. Start from the lash line and then carefully blend the shimmer over the rest of the lid, taking it higher until you reach the crease (be mindful that taking shimmer too far into the crease can sometimes accentuate hooded eyes or fine lines).

If you are a little wary of shimmer, keep it simple and opt for a small dab in the inner corner of your eye or the centre of your eyelid.

A top tip is to apply your shimmer with a damp brush, as it can lengthen the wear and make it last longer on your lid.

Professional makeup artist at Trinny London, Alex Phillips, said: "A lot of people are terrified of shimmer because they think of a time, years ago, when eyeshadows were either matte or glittery, with nothing in between.

"A common worry is also that they’re going to enhance crepiness. But technology has moved on and cream eyeshadows won’t do that. They’re very soft, incredibly flattering and bring light to the eye."

How to do makeup to complement shimmery eyeshadow - expert tips and tricks

© Getty Images The rest of your face should be done with light, dewy products

Filling in the rest of your face to suit a bold, shimmering eye look doesn't have to be as intimidating as it sounds.

To make the entire look work, the rest of your makeup should enhance, and not compete with the sparkle.

Experts suggest starting with your base layers and keeping them soft and light - think lightweight foundation, sheer concealer, and a touch of cream blush to keep the skin looking fresh rather than cakey.

Define your eyebrows with a natural, feathered shape to frame your eyes without appearing too harsh and use a softened pencil to line your eyes.

Dr Anna Andrienko, dermatologist at Dr Ducu Clinics and expert in cosmetology, emphasised to HELLO!: "Shimmery makeup can look beautiful at any age, but choosing the right texture is important.

"As we move into our forties and beyond, the skin naturally becomes drier and fine lines are more visible, which means very glittery formulas can sit unevenly on the surface.

"A smoother, cream-based shimmer usually works better because it blends into the skin rather than sitting on top of it."

She continued: "For the eyes, I tend to recommend soft metallic creams or satin finishes rather than chunky particles. They catch the light in a more flattering way and do not highlight creasing.

"For the cheeks, a liquid or balm highlighter gives radiance without emphasising texture. Skin preparation also makes a big difference. Well-hydrated skin holds shimmer more evenly, so a light moisturiser followed by a smoothing primer can help create a more seamless base.

"At Dr Ducu Clinics, we always remind patients that makeup will sit best when the skin barrier is healthy, so gentle exfoliation and consistent hydration in the weeks leading up to holiday events can make shimmery looks much easier to wear."