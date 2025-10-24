The most expensive advent calendars money can buy: From Dior to Byredo & more

It’s safe to say advent calendars have become a saturated market, but this year's most coveted releases go far beyond festive novelty, offering something truly special for the holiday season. Gone are the days of chocolate or a hit-and-miss selection of beauty products, these luxury editions are miniature showcases of craftsmanship and curation.

From Byredo’s sculptural chest filled with niche fragrance to Dior’s intricate beauty-filled recreation of 30 Montaigne, each calendar is a daily celebration of indulgence. Missoma’s fine jewellery calendar is a standout for gifting (or self-gifting) with 14ct gold and demi-fine pieces inside every drawer, while Christian Louboutin’s glossy red vault houses a selection of high-end lipsticks and scents.

For gourmands, Fortnum & Mason and Daylesford deliver exceptional foodie experiences, from artisan preserves to rare oils and festive delicacies.

How we chose

I've tested countless advent calendars over the years and developed a discerning eye for what truly sets the best ones apart. These aren't just some of the most expensive you can buy, they contain editor-approved products in luxe packaging you'll want to bring out every year. Whether you’re surprising a loved one or indulging in a moment of daily decadence, here are six of the most luxurious.

The most expensive luxury advent calendars

Dior Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar £560 at Dior /$750 at Dior US Dior's spellbinding celestial advent calendar is inspired by the French fashion house's iconic 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique in Paris. Illustrated by artist Pietro Ruffo, the keepsake box is adorned in stars and a mosaic of circus characters. Behind each one of the 24 doors is a luxurious miniature treat, with my personal highlights including the iconic Rouge Dior lipstick in shade 999, Dior Prestige La Crème and J’adore Eau de Parfum. Byredo Christmas Advent Calendar £650 at Selfridges / $955 at Nordstrom Byredo is quite possibly my favourite fragrance brand, and whether you're equally obsessed or need an initiation, their first-ever advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas treat. The vibrant three-tiered box is perfect for bringing the fun without being overly festive and is filled with a mix of 24 travel and full-size versions of Byredo’s fragrances, candles, and body care. Expect the likes of icons from Mojave Ghost to Gypsy Water, and the brand new scent Blanche.

Missoma Fine Jewellery Advent Calendar £1,395 at Missoma / $2,188 at Missoma US Missoma's jewellery is famed for being stylish and affordable, spotted on everyone from Margot Robbie and Sienna Miller to the Princess of Wales. But if you're looking for something a little more luxurious this Christmas, as well as two classic editions, they've released an advent calendar full of 14ct gold pieces. Inside you'll find the likes of the Fine Emerald Studded Huggies and the Fine Diamond Trio Necklace, both made from solid gold. It's all comes housed in a luxurious steel blue velvet jewellery box that you can keep forever. Daylesford Farmshop Advent Calendar £275 at Daylesford Some brands just do Christmas so well and Daylesford has always given me that magical festive feeling - even when I had a preview of the collection back in July. This beautiful advent calendar is filled with specially selected classic treats from their Cotswolds' farm shop, including sauces, snacks, cocktails and chocolates. There's even home fragrance and the brand's signature hand care collection inside. Each one is handmade and features illustrations from Hugo Guinness.