The best luxury sustainable Christmas gifts - according to a beauty editor

Welcome to day ten of HELLO!’s 12 Days of Christmas, our curated celebration of all things festive. Today, our beauty editor Cassie Steer is sharing her favourite luxurious and sustainable beauty products to gift this Christmas.

"These are the beauty gifts to feel good about, because self-care and sustainability can absolutely go hand in hand" says Cassie.

From consciously crafted skincare to planet-friendly fragrance, and indulgent yet considered hair and makeup heroes, this year’s edit proves that eco-minded gifting doesn’t mean compromising on decadence. Think beautifully formulated treatments designed to brighten and revitalise, innovative refillable treasures that minimise waste, and artisanal haircare and bodycare gems created with thoughtful materials and lasting quality in mind. There’s even a touch of iconic luxury reimagined with a more mindful approach.

Whether you’re shopping for a beauty lover or treating yourself, these sustainable picks promise to delight both the recipient and the planet.

5 of the best sustainable beauty gifts for Christmas 2025

Tata Harper Radiance Reset Set SHOP NOW "As if a double cleanse didn’t make you feel virtuous enough, pioneer of farm-to-face beauty Tata Harper has been championing 100% natural, non-toxic formulas long before clean beauty became a trend." Tenth Muse Refillable Solid Perfume Vessel SHOP NOW "Tenth Muse balances cool-girl aesthetics with a clean conscience. These prêt-à-porter fragrances melt beautifully into the skin and are perfect for travel. I personally love this St. Barts blue iteration for winter.