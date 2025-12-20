6 party beauty mistakes making you look older - and how to fix them

The party season is in full swing, and the pressure to look 'party ready' can be exhausting - even the most glamorous among us can fall into a few beauty traps.

To make sure your going out look stays timeless rather than tired, hair and makeup experts Michael Douglas (who recently married Davina McCall!) and Donna May reveal the common mistakes to avoid and the simple swaps that will leave you glowing.

Midlife party makeup mistakes

1. Don't make hair wide at the sides

While volume is the goal for party hair, Michael Douglas warns that where you place that volume makes all the difference between a modern look and a dated one.

Michael shares his advice for party hair in midlife

"One of the mistakes people make with party hair is often making it wide at the sides," Michael explains. "There's something about the shape which is unflattering and potentially aging. It's not that you look older, it's just the hairstyle looks dated - it has a Princess Anne quality to it."

To keep things chic, focus on going up. "If you're going to put your hair up, keep it tight at the sides and any height should be at the crown or at the back - think about a beehive or a French pleat as they're always tight at the sides with flattering height around the crown. This is a general rule for most hairdos."

2. Ditch the heavy-duty foundation

If you've been using the same full-coverage matte foundation for years, makeup artist Donna May says it's time for an intervention. "You will ease out of using a heavy-duty foundation the older you get. And I'm talking 45 plus. Heavy bases sit in the lines and give a matte finish which is ageing in a way that's not flattering." Instead, Donna advises to look for labels that have the words 'illuminating' or 'sheer' on them. Her favourites include IT Cosmetics' 'Nude Glow' and Eborian's 'BB Cream'.

© Instagram There a few mistakes we make with party hair that could make us look older

3. Step away from the powder

While we might have grown up watching our mums use gold powder compacts, Donna warns that powder is not ideal for mature skin. "Powder sits in the lines. Choose cream blushes instead. They are the way to go."

© Getty Images Our approach to party makeup changes as we get older

4. Don’t make your hair slippery

We've all been there - you spend an hour curling your hair, only for it to fall flat before you've reached the party. Michael says the secret is avoiding 'slippery hair.'

"Using a dry shampoo or dry texturising spray is a good idea. Greasy or oily hair is difficult to work with as it's hard to put up and it's also difficult for it to hold a curl or wave. Using dry shampoo will absorb all that grease and give you a better base to work with."

Michael also suggests prepping your hair well in advance. "Give your hair a good blow dry either in the morning or the day before styling. Use mousse or blow-dry spray and spray it into damp hair – don't be afraid to use quite a bit. This gives the hair a grip that really helps when doing updos."

5. Ditch the frosty eyeshadow

Sparkle, yes, is perfect for party season, but according to Donna, frosty eyeshadows are a no-go. "Some people can mistake a frosty eyeshadow for a sparkle," she explains. "But a frosted eyeshadow is a powder that's got a translucent frostiness to it and it just sits in the lines and looks dated. I love a bit of sparkle in the middle of the eyelids or a tiny bit in the corner of your eyes. It really lights up your face."

6. Soften the liner

One of the most aging habits? The heavy black line under the eye. "Ditch wearing a dark coal pencil under the eye," insists Donna. "Women look so much younger when they haven't got that dark hole under the waterline - leave it bare instead."