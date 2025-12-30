Kelly Ripa's youngest son Joaquin shares life update with personal photos as famous mom responds: 'Finally'

Kelly Ripa's children are all carving out paths in the entertainment industry, with her youngest son Joaquin set to become a rising star in 2026 with the recent news of his casting in Hulu's upcoming pilot, Foster Dade.

The 22-year-old is notoriously private, and unlike his older siblings, doesn't post regularly on social media. However, over the weekend, the University of Michigan graduate took to Instagram to post a new carousel of photos from the past few months, resulting in his mom responding: "Finally" in the comments.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children return home for the holidays

Joaquin's pictures included a candid shot of him walking out the door from his trailer, and a photo of him posing at his family home in New York City - with the Empire State Building in view from the window - wearing the Star Wars Mandalorian mask.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa responded to her son's new life update by simply writing 'Finally'

There was also footage of him dancing with his friends and a picture of him posing on the beach. Joaquin lives in Michigan, having graduated from college there earlier in 2025. He previously revealed his plans to follow in his family's footsteps as an actor, explaining that he was influenced by his older brother, Michael.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shared several photos in a new update, including one of himself coming out of a film trailer

The 22-year-old told the University of Michigan Athletics that he had started to attend more auditions and even went to one on behalf of his brother. "I should actually look into doing this. That was the light bulb moment," he said as he opened up about doing an audition on his brother's behalf.

© Instagram Joaquin Consuelos also posted a picture from inside his family home in NYC

In February, Joaquin also starred in his college's production of "A Few Good Men" at the Power Center in Ann Arbor. The show was attended by his proud parents and older siblings, Michael and Lola. Joaquin is represented by CAA & Untitled and will portray the character Colby in the upcoming Hulu show.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark Consuelos' son on the beach

The official character description reads: "Colby projects confidence and revels in his status as a senior prefect in Brennan House. Obsessed with getting into Brown, he never misses a chance to drop the name for his resume. He kindly offers to show Foster around school, but his true colors reveal a rule-obsessed enforcer with a chip on his shoulder."

As per the synopsis, Foster Dade is "a sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school that explores privilege, scandal, sexuality, and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark and their two sons Michael and Joaquin - taken on the beach

Kelly and Mark Consuelos' older children are just as talented. Their firstborn, Michael, 28, is an actor who has been in shows including Riverdale, where he played a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge.

Lola, meanwhile, is a singer, and was recently surprised by her family in London after Kelly and Mark flew to the capital especially to watch her gig. The moment was captured by HELLO!, who attended the event, and Kelly and Lola spoke to us on the night. "We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," Kelly told HELLO!

© Instagram Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola performing in London - which was attended by HELLO!

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous." "I cried because I didn't know they were coming!" Lola told us. "You saw my reaction!" "I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy," she continued. "I'm so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot."