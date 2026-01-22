I tried the trending matcha lip scrub and balm duo designed for winter – here’s my honest review

We all know the pain of dry, chapped lips as temperatures drop in the winter months. The lower humidity outside acts like a sponge, and pulls the moisture out of your mouth. As such, employing products that will shield and hydrate becomes paramount at this time of year.

As a self proclaimed lip balm enthusiast I have tried and tested my fair share of products to promote hydration. And in my humble opinion, the best way to do this is through a scrub and balm duo. A scrub does the heavy lifting to remove dead cells, whilst a well-formulated balm will lock in moisturise and nourish.

So, when I discovered Sync Beauty’s Lip Care Set, featuring not just a lip balm but also a lip scrub, I was immediately intrigued.

I tested Sync Beauty’s trending lip care duo

Sync Beauty is an indie beauty brand born in the UK in 2024. Since its launch, it has earned a spot in the iconic Harrods beauty hall and totted up an impressive roster of famous customers, including Made In Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell, influencing powerhouse Holly McAllister and the self confessed ‘Queen of Green’ socialite Aimee-rose Francis.

Its bestseller is the Lip Care Set, with the products designed to work in tandem to protect and revive dry lips. I had a glance at the ingredients and can confirm: they’re high-quality, cruelty free and rich in vitamins.

Where the two products would usually cost £47 to buy individually, purchasing them as a duo to use in tandem costs just £40. You can even save an extra 15% with the discount code WINTER15.

A review of Sync Beauty’s Lip Care Set

In search of the ultimate lip rescue I cast all other products to the side and put this duo, with a 100% guarantee of results, to the test.

Step 1: Matcha Lip Scrub

Just as you would exfoliate your face and body, you should be exfoliating your lips. Removing dead skin cells and flakiness allows your hydrating products to work even harder and achieve longer lasting results. Enter the Matcha Lip Scrub.

Packed with ingredients high in antioxidants this scrub only needs to be used one to three times a week on damp lips to renew dry skin. To my surprise, the yummy matcha flavour and smell is not just an added bonus, but rather another component rooted in natural rejuvenation.

Step 2: Lip Balm

The second step in this routine is the accompanying Lip Balm – and trust me, this is where the magic really happens. Ideal for daily use, both the ingredients and packaging have been carefully considered to create a unique lipcare product.

Formulated with shea butter and vitamin E it's finished with delicate vanilla that feels both luxurious and soothing. I was very impressed with its cleverly adapted applicator that fits to your lips, allowing the product to glide on easily and leave a lasting shine behind, without a sticky feel.

After the first use of the scrub my lips were visibly smoother and more radiant, creating the perfect base for my favourite lip tints and lipsticks. The lip balm ensures maximum results, locking in moisture for a naturally plump effect.

I found my lips much more hydrated than usual, not needing to reapply product throughout the day, cementing this Sync Beauty combo as a must-have in my winter regime.

What do the reviews say about Sync Beauty's Lip Care Set

The trending lip duo has been receiving rave reviews online. One user, named Caroline, said: "I'm obsessed with this set! The Matcha Scrub is so soft and gentle. It feels like dessert for the lips!"

Another, named Grace, quipped: "Matcha lovers, this one's for you."

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.