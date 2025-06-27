How to 'fix' thinning lips in your 30s, 40s and 50s - without any filler

As we age, we inevitably go through various skin changes, and not all of them are welcome.

One of the most visible signs of ageing can show not just in fine lines and wrinkles, but also in thinning lips. This is primarily down to a decrease in collagen, which is the secret protein behind plump, youthful lips.

Why do lips get thinner as we get older?

Rachna Murthy, Co-Founder of Face Restoration, tells HELLO!: "As we age, our bodies naturally produce less collagen, leading to thinner lips and the appearance of fine lines. Lips thin primarily due to a gradual loss of collagen and elastin, the proteins that give lips their structure, volume, and elasticity. This process typically starts in your 20s and continues steadily, with about one per cent collagen loss each year."

As we age, our lips can suffer

Other factors contribute, too, adds Rachna. "Smoking, nicotine restricts blood flow and introduces toxins that degrade collagen, and also dehydration - lips lack oil glands, making them prone to dryness and chapping."

Yikes! Although this sounds scary, there are ways to boost our pout, if you know where to start. Let us enlighten you.

How to prevent thinning lips

The first place to start is your makeup bag.

Use an SPF

Protecting your lips from the sun is key to a healthy pout, as UV damage can really play a part in breaking down collagen in the lips.

A lipbalm with SPF included is key to age prevention

Try a lip product with a specific factor, like this tinted number by Attitude. It has an SPF of 15 and is formulated with non-nano zinc oxide, and gives lips a light colour, too. This product by Hello Sunday is in a glossy format and is loaded with vitamin E.

Exfoliate

It's also a great idea to exfoliate your lip area too, to remove dead skin and enhance product absorption.

A cocktail of lip producs can really help a thinning pout

The Laneige 'Lip Sleeping Mask' does a great job at keeping your pout smooth and supple if you're looking for an intense treatment whilst you sleep, and the Refy 'Lip Buff' is a handy bullet that contains a light serum that hydrates and conditions your pout, while gently exfoliating the lips at the same time. For on the go moisture, the Glow For it Lip Oil plumps and protect your lips, supporting it's delicate skin barrier along the way.

Refy's 'Lip Buff' is the worls's first lip serum and plumper in one

Eat a Collagen-boosting diet

It's important to consider your diet. Rachna advises: "Focus on foods rich in vitamin C (citrus fruits, bell peppers, broccoli), vitamin E (nuts, seeds, leafy greens), sulfur (cabbage, garlic, beans), and omega-3 fatty acids (salmon, flaxseeds). These nutrients support natural collagen synthesis."

Leafy greens are key for collagen production

Make sure you're sipping down your two litres of water, too. "Drink plenty of water throughout the day," Rachna adds. "Hydrated lips are healthier and create a better environment for collagen to thrive." Adding a collagen powder like this one by Bare Biology will also bring an added boost to your routine.

Load up on your H20

LED

Think red light therapy is mainly a face mask gadget? Think again! Lip-focused masks are a great way to stimulate collagen at home.

A targeted lip mask device, like this one by Dr. Dennis Gross is a great item to add in to your self care routine

The 'DRx Spectralite LipWare Pro' from Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is an LED-powered device that plumps and firms your natural lip colour and the firmness of your pout, and around it too. You use it for just three minutes of the day to help elevate your pout, fast. A relaxing tool too, it's great to have as part of your self-care routine.