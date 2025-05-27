Princess Kate's lipliner transformation is the beauty hack women in their 40s need to know

The Princess of Wales is what many would call 'makeup goals.' Her immaculate face is carefully preened with a variety of cosmetics, but her final look is always glamorous, yet natural.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis famously enjoys a nude lip, with a hint of lip gloss. She tends to keep her lip palette particularly neutral.

However, back in 2023, the royal surprised fans as she was pictured at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate appeared to have used a bold lipliner in 2023

The brunette royal was snapped alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children, wearing an ivory silk crepe dress, which featured threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs, to reflect the emblems of the UK.

Looking as striking as sver, her famously dark hair was fastened into an elegant updo, fastened with a beautiful bespoke headpiece made by Jess Collett and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

© Getty William and Kate celebrated the King and Queen's coronation in May 2023

Fans may have been so distracted by her iconic headpiece that they may have missed her makeup look that day. Some fans have said it was a little bolder than normal; Kate's eyes and brows were particularly defined, as were her lips!

© WPA Pool Kate with princess Charlotte

The royal's pout had been shaped subtly using a slightly cerise pink liner. The effect was incredible - it made her teeth appear whiter and her lips looked a little fuller, a common, known effect when applying the makeup product.

© UK Press via Getty Images The princess usually wears a peachy-toned lip

Lipliner is a great tool to add to your makeup bag as you get older. This is due to the fact that it adds definition to your lips, which can be prone to thinning as time goes on.

What makes your lips get thinner?

UV damage from the sun can affect the lips, as it can damage elastin and make your lip area dry, which can cause wrinkles.

© Prostock-studio Applying lip balm regularly helps protect the area

Collagen production slows down as we age, resulting in less elasticity to the skin, which includes the lips. This all sounds rather scary, but it shouldn't. Loading up on lip balm, wearing SPF, and keeping hydrated as much as possible can help the process. And of course, applying lip liner, too.

How to apply lip liner

© Launchmetrics Spotlight When applying lip liner, shorter strokes are more precise

Once you have selected your chosen shade, make sure your pencil is sharp, then, standing in front of a mirror, steady your hand. Royal makeup artist Hannah Martin previously told HELLO Fashion that "using short strokes back and forth while keeping the pencil in contact with the lips", as opposed to long sweeping lines, is better for a precise pout.