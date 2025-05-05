Meghan Markle recommended this lip balm for 'soft, kissable lips'

Meghan Markle is in her soft girl era, from comfy (and affordable) two-piece sets, to aesthetic Le Creuset cookware and of course, making her own jam.

Along with the curated quiet luxury life that we're all trying to emulate after watching her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, of course there's the barely-there, pretty makeup that goes along with it - including nourishing lip balms, whether tinted or clear.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Duchess Meghan is famous for her natural makeup look

It's well documented around here that I'm a beauty fanatic with ridiculously sensitive skin who is obsessed with any soothing lip treatment. And after taking a deep dive into the Duchess of Sussex's faves, I think she's just about as in love with a great lip balm as I am.

Meghan has shared a number of her favorite beauty products over the past decade or so, thanks to her previous life as a Suits star and lifestyle blogger with The Tig, which she launched in 2014. And in one interview from back in the day the future Duchess of Sussex revealed the secret for keeping her lips "kissable".

She told Beauty Banter that using Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, $28 / £24 gave her "soft, kissable, buttery lips", adding: "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best... I swear by it."

I have to agree with Meghan - while it has been around a while, to this day it's one of my top picks, too. I'm so careful about the products I use on my skin and you can count on the lush Fresh balm, clinically-proven to repair the look of damaged lips, to be gentle and nourishing.

Plus it also comes in a tinted version that's really easy to wear if you're going for that 'my lips but better' vibe.

Meghan's tinted wedding lip balm & her viral beauty discovery

Speaking of tinted lip balms, Mrs Sussex seems to really appreciate them, because there are quite a few in her arsenal. I personally think a good tinted balm is a basic must-have to carry in your bag for a sheer, effortless spring and summer beauty look.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Meghan wore Dior tinted balm on her wedding day along with a MAC lip liner

Earlier this year, Meghan's longtime BFF and makeup artist Daniel Martin revealed on the Breaking Beauty Podcast that he created her wedding day beauty look with Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm in Pink, $40 / £28.05 (SAVE 15%). It's so versatile for all skin tones - a 48-hour hydrating lip balm with a formula that creates a "custom" color when it reacts with the pH level of your lips.

If you want to recreate Meghan's exact bridal lip, Daniel enhanced the tinted balm's definition by teaming it with MAC Lip Liner in 'Cool Spice', $17.50 (SAVE 30%) / £20 for the royal's big day.

© Getty Images Mrs Sussex recently revealed her love of Summer Fridays' viral tinted balm

And of course, with the launch of Meghan's Instagram page where she shares glimpses of her life as well as an edit of her go-to fashion and beauty products, we've made some new Duchess-approved discoveries.

She's a fan of the TikTok viral Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, $24/ £23 (Meghan's shade is 'Iced Coffee'), which has the HELLO! Shopping Team's approval, too.

"This lip butter balm is my new favorite... It just feels so delicious and lovely on the lips, and it tastes really good too," said our Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley. "My lips feel smooth (not greasy btw), and it gives a layer of hydration I didn't have before. I also like that you can wear it as an overnight mask, and also under or over lipstick."

Hmmm... tinted or natural: which Meghan-approved lip balm are you choosing?