Exclusive: Bollywood icon Katrina Kaif on her 'full-circle moment' and why her definition of confidence has changed

It's the beauty power move we've all been waiting for. Katrina Kaif, Bollywood icon and force behind Kay Beauty, has joined forces with global couture house Falguni Shane Peacock for a dazzling limited-edition makeup collection. The exciting collaboration marks a meaningful new chapter for the 42-year-old actress both personally and professionally, after recently welcoming her first child with husband and fellow actor Vicky Kaushal.

Launching internationally at Space NK, this first-of-its-kind collaboration combines FSP's runway designs with Katrina's signature philosophy of wearable, skin-loving makeup. Think Gatsby-era opulence reimagined for the modern beauty lover.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Katrina sits down alongside Falguni and Shane Peacock to discuss the creative synergy behind the collaboration and why championing contemporary Indian design on a global stage matters now.

Katrina also opens up about why this moment feels "full circle" and how her understanding of confidence has shifted after more than two decades in the spotlight.

© Kay Beauty Katrina Kaif has teamed up with Indian fashion house Falguni Shane Peacock

Congratulations on this collaboration. Bringing together Kay Beauty and Falguni Shane Peacock is a true power moment for Indian design. How did the initial conversation begin, and what excited you most about merging makeup with couture in this way? Katrina: Thank you so much! I'd say this collaboration really began from a place of shared sensibility. I've known Falguni and Shane for years, and I've always felt a deep connection to the way they approach design – there's so much respect for Indian craft, but also a confidence in taking it to a global stage. Every time I've worn their work, it's felt powerful but thoughtful. When we started talking, it didn't feel like 'let's do a collaboration'. It felt more like a creative conversation about beauty, texture, colour and emotion. We spoke about how makeup, like couture, has the ability to transform how you feel. They brought in this incredible world of textiles, metallics, and structure, and my instinct was always to ask: how does this live on real skin, in real moments? What excited us most was translating their couture language into makeup that feels intuitive and wearable, while still carrying that sense of artistry and glamour. That's how everything came together - more than just two brands meeting, but as two creative worlds speaking the same language.

Falguni and Shane, you've known Katrina for a long time. What was it like working with her in this new capacity as a beauty mogul? Falguni and Shane: Working with Katrina has always been an amazing experience. Our friendship goes back as far as 15 years. She brings clarity, focus and a strong sense of intent to everything she does. What we absolutely appreciate about her is her respect for the creative process – she's instinctive, deeply involved and a perfectionist, which makes working together both effortless and inspiring. Since day one, this entire association of working with her has felt like building something meaningful together.

You have been a defining beauty presence in Bollywood for over two decades. How do you think makeup in Indian cinema has evolved since you started, and what excites you most about where it's headed now? Katrina: Indian cinema has always had such a strong beauty language, and I feel very grateful to have grown up within that world. The makeup in our films is very expressive with a lot of focus on eyes, and colours that one can see in our songs and dances – it's all very representative of our culture. Being on film sets and working with some of the best makeup artists in the world, has taught me so much about how makeup works under lights, on camera, and through long days of shooting.



What I've loved seeing over the years is how makeup has become more considered and skin-focused. There's much more attention now on comfort, texture, and how products actually wear throughout the day, rather than just how they look in a single moment. Makeup today is about enhancing the person, not masking them. What also excites me is how personal and inclusive the space has become. There's room now for different skin tones, undertones, textures, and individual styles. Makeup has become a tool for confidence, self-expression, and storytelling, and that evolution feels very honest and empowering to me.



© Kay Beauty Kay Beauty and Falguni Shane Peacock have released their first-ever limited-edition makeup collection

From glam song sequences to understated, natural roles, many of your looks have become iconic. Is there a particular film or character whose makeup still feels closest to your personal aesthetic today? Katrina: I've been fortunate to play such a wide range of characters, and each one has taught me something different about beauty and self-expression. But if I think about what feels closest to my personal aesthetic today, it's always the looks where the makeup feels effortless and supportive rather than transformative. I've also done my own makeup for many of my films, such as Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, which to date is one of my most favourite looks!

You've spoken about beauty as a tool for confidence rather than perfection. Has that definition of beauty shifted for you? Katrina: I think that belief has only deepened with time. Earlier, confidence came from feeling put together, but now it comes from feeling comfortable and at ease. For me, beauty feels much more intuitive – it's about choosing what supports you, what feels kind on your skin, and what fits naturally into your day.

You've specifically noted that you wanted this collection rooted in Indian design while launching it globally at Space NK. Why was it important to you to take that specific Indian heritage narrative to a UK audience right now? Katrina: For me, Indian design has always held a special place in my wardrobe. It's incredibly detailed, rich in craftsmanship and full of stories, but it also translates beautifully on a global stage.

What does it mean to you personally to see an Indian-founded beauty brand represented on global retail shelves like Space NK? Katrina: It feels very special, honestly. Space NK has always been one of my favourite beauty destinations to discover brands, so now seeing Kay Beauty on its shelves feels like a full-circle moment. What means the most to me is that the brand is being recognised globally and we are able to reach wider audiences. For me, it's a quiet but powerful affirmation that Indian-founded brands, our aesthetics and our ideas belong on a global stage.



© Kay Beauty Standout shades include Champagne Brocade and Mulberry Cashmere

Falguni and Shane, you have built one of India's most recognisable couture houses together. How has being married shaped the way you collaborate creatively, does it make the process more instinctive or more challenging? Falguni and Shane: It makes the process more instinctive, but also more honest. Being married means there’s no room for pretence; every idea is challenged openly, and feedback is direct without holding back. While that can be demanding at times, it's also what strengthens the work. This personal understanding allows us to separate ego from creativity and stay focused on building something larger than ourselves.

After so many years working side by side, what do you understand about each other creatively that no one else possibly could? Falguni and Shane: We understand each other's instincts without needing explanations. Over the years, we've developed a shared creative shorthand, knowing when to push an idea further, when to edit it back, and when to simply let it breathe. There's an unspoken trust in that process, where disagreement is more refining the final vision, than being a mere conflict.

You've dressed some of the world’s most influential women. In your experience, what makes a woman feel truly powerful, beyond the clothes? Falguni and Shane: Beyond the clothes, it's a woman's individuality that makes her truly powerful - her unapologetic attitude and the way she owns every decision she makes. When she's comfortable in who she is and stands firmly by her choices, the clothes simply become an extension of that confidence.



© Getty Katrina Kaif with her husband Vicky Kaushal