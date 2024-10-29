Princess Kate sends personal letter to Bollywood star Manisha Koirala amid cancer recovery

Bollywood star Manisha Koirala has heaped praise on the Princess of Wales for reaching out to her amid her own journey with cancer.

In a statement, revealed on the Nepalise publication Online Khabar, the 54-year-old actress confessed how touched she was to receive a personal response after reaching out to the British royal.

"I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences," she said. "I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health."

Nepalese actress Manisha, who is famed for starring in Bollywood hits such as Akele Hum Akele Tum and Mann, was treated for stage 4 ovarian cancer after she was diagnosed with the condition in 2012.

The statement continued: "I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.

"Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others."

During her recent visit to London, Manisha met with cancer patients at Ovacome, where she met cancer patients and learned about the charity's work in supporting those affected by ovarian cancer.

"What an honour to meet celebrated Bollywood and Netflix star Manisha Koirala earlier this month!" a statement from the charity said.

"It was inspiring to see Manisha chat about her experience of ovarian cancer with Ovacome members Samixa and Preeti and a privilege to inform her about the work we do to support the ovarian cancer community and reduce health inequalities.

"Thank you Manisha for taking the time to come to visit us. If you'd like to support our work, please consider making a donation via our website, or requesting symptom awareness packs to raise awareness in your local community."

In September, Kate shared her "relief" as she confirmed she had completed the course of preventative chemotherapy in an intimate and moving video message.

In a personal update Kate, 42, opened up about her experience, saying it has been "incredibly tough" for her family and they "have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown".

The Princess continued: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate touchingly thanked the public for their support, saying: "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."