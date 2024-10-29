Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton sends personal letter to Bollywood star Manisha Koirala amid cancer recovery
Kate Middleton and Manisha Koirala© Getty

Princess Kate sends personal letter to Bollywood star Manisha Koirala amid cancer recovery

The Princess of Wales' cancer treatment ended in the summer

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Bollywood star Manisha Koirala has heaped praise on the Princess of Wales for reaching out to her amid her own journey with cancer. 

In a statement, revealed on the Nepalise publication Online Khabar, the 54-year-old actress confessed how touched she was to receive a personal response after reaching out to the British royal. 

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport, north west England on October 10, 2024, where she and Prince William met rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, all died in an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the town on July 29, which also left ten people injured, eight of them children. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)© DANNY LAWSON
Princess Kate has sent a note to Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala

"I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences," she said. "I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health." 

Nepalese actress Manisha, who is famed for starring in Bollywood hits such as Akele Hum Akele Tum and Mann, was treated for stage 4 ovarian cancer after she was diagnosed with the condition in 2012. 

The statement continued: "I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. 

Manisha Koirala attends the Netflix networking bash© Getty
Manisha Koirala had stage 4 ovarian cancer

"Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others." 

During her recent visit to London, Manisha met with cancer patients at Ovacome, where she met cancer patients and learned about the charity's work in supporting those affected by ovarian cancer. 

"What an honour to meet celebrated Bollywood and Netflix star Manisha Koirala earlier this month!" a statement from the charity said. 

"It was inspiring to see Manisha chat about her experience of ovarian cancer with Ovacome members Samixa and Preeti and a privilege to inform her about the work we do to support the ovarian cancer community and reduce health inequalities. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

"Thank you Manisha for taking the time to come to visit us. If you'd like to support our work, please consider making a donation via our website, or requesting symptom awareness packs to raise awareness in your local community." 

In September, Kate shared her "relief" as she confirmed she had completed the course of preventative chemotherapy in an intimate and moving video message. 

In a personal update Kate, 42, opened up about her experience, saying it has been "incredibly tough" for her family and they "have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown". 

Kate Middleton wearing white outfit to carol concert© Getty
Princess Kate is slowly returning to royal duties

The Princess continued: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. 

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can." 

Kate touchingly thanked the public for their support, saying: "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates

Close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blazer© Getty
Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January

25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day

9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day.

11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children.

18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic.

26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment.

7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise.

10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts.

27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter".

29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."

10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support".

11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 

19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery.

22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 

18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 

10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 

21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report.

8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review.

14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 

15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour.

14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews.

11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

