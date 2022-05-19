Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone pose up at storm at Cannes Film Festival - see photos The Bollywood beauties dazzled on the red carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were among the Bollywood starlets who worked their magic at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival this week.

Aishwarya, who is married to fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan, looked utterly divine in a billowing black gown as she attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday.

The striking gown, by Dolce and Gabbana, featured pink, crimson and white floral motifs with pops of yellow that cascaded down from the shoulder to the floor.

With her dark tresses left loose in sleek waves with a centre parting, the 48-year-old actress showcased statement sapphire and diamond-encrusted earrings. She rounded off her outfit with some glamorous makeup, consisting of dramatic eyeliner, a hint of blush and bright pink lips.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Eva Longoria at Cannes

The mum-of-one smiled at photographers and stopped to pose for pictures with fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria, who stood out in a Cristina Ottaviano gown. The ombré silver and blush dress was a statement-making look for the star – and the pair looked stunning!

Meanwhile, Deepika showcased her slender physique in a sequin embellished black-golden saree designed by Sabyasachi at the opening ceremony gala dinner.

Deepika Padukone looked divine in black and gold

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a series of snaps of her outfit. She quoted: "'The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place,' said Sabyasachi Mukherjee… and I couldn't agree more!"

The star's beauty look included a bold dark grey shadow which extended beyond her eyelids, and she finished very near her brow line. The 60s makeup look defined her brown eyes beautifully, plus her voluminous false lashes gave her an incredible flutter.

The actress has a flawless sense of style

Ahead of the appearance, Deepika dazzled in a printed Mysore silk shirt that was teamed with a mint green pair of flared trousers. She finished her fashion with a statement Maharani necklace and a beautiful headscarf.

