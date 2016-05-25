The top 10 beauty hacks for repairing damaged hair

No matter how well you look after your hair, sometimes all it takes is a change in weather and temperature to wreak havoc on your locks and leave them dry or damaged. Luckily, there are a few easy beauty hacks to follow that could help you repair your tresses - and Hairtrade.com have shared their best ones with us…

There are easy ways to repair damaged or dry hair

Try an egg mask

Egg whites can help to reduce the oil produced on the scalp that can leave your roots looking shiny after a few days. Try mixing egg whites together and then applying directly to your scalp – not only will this clean your hair, it will also leave it oil-free. Save the yolk, as it's ideal for treating split ends.

Don't wash your hair daily

Your locks produce oil as a natural defence mechanism to keep moisture inside, so if you wash them every day this will strip away, resulting in a dull and dry finish. Try to go at least two or three days between washes – there are some great dry shampoos you can use to keep your hair from looking shiny.

Avoid using hot water on your mane

Even if you use conditioner, hot water will dehydrate your hair. Instead, use warm water followed by a blast of cold once you are done washing – this will close the hair particles that cause frizz.

Try a hair mask for a boost of moisture

Use a hair serum after every wash

Use hair serums on clean dry hair after towel-drying or, even better, air-drying. Just use a penny-sized amount to make your hair look and feel silky smooth.

Replace your conditioner with a hair mask

Try a hair mask once a week - these are much more effective if your locks are dry and damaged because they are great for moisturising and can give instant results. If you use a hair mask try skipping the conditioner as this could leave your locks looking flat and oily because of the build-up of product.

Use a blow-dryer with a cold air setting

Just like hot water, drying your hair with hot air will dehydrate your locks. Use cool air to dry it - it may take a bit longer but your hair will thank you for it.

Try washing your hair with warm water rather than hot

Use heat protecting spray when styling your hair

Curling irons and straighteners can wreak havoc on your hair when you don't use heat protection. Try to find products that form a protective layer while simultaneously locking in moisture.

Give your hair a break

At least one day a week, try to give your hair some TLC and a day off, ditching all heat products and allowing it to air-dry.

Consider changing your hair dye

If you use an at-home dye to get your favourite colour, this could be contributing to the damage. If you keep seeing negative results after treating your hair, it might be time to switch to the salon for your highlights.

Try heat-free styling

You don't necessarily need heat to achieve your favourite style. Plaiting wet hair makes excellent mermaid waves, while socks can make great rollers.

