11 best shampoos for all hair types and colours in 2024 - plus expert advice

If you want to get salon-worthy hair at home, then you need to start with your shampoo! Finding the right formula for your specific hair type and colour is important - and you want a good shampoo that will care for your hair and scalp, leaving it healthy, strong and shiny.

There are so many different types of shampoos and countless brands all promising good hair days - but which one to choose? We spoke to award-winning hairdresser and founder of Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing, Robyn Wood, for advice - as well as getting answers to some of the most FAQs about shampoos.

What should you consider when choosing a shampoo?

“Choosing a shampoo can be a bit of a minefield with all the choices on the market," says Robyn. "But the main things to consider are what the problem areas of your hair are - ie dry ends, lacking volume, frizz and what your hair type is; ie fine, thick, mature. This will help keep your focus when you are looking for a shampoo.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of trial and error for shampoos, and what works for one might not work for another. If you can, it’s good to get a travel-size version of it so you can try it out for a few weeks before you commit to shelling out for a larger size, especially for the more luxurious brands. Make sure to avoid any silicone, as this puts a coating on the hair and can make it limp and lifeless."

Should you have more than one shampoo?

"It's ok to have more than one shampoo and switch it up every few weeks," advises Robyn. "A lot of people feel their hair gets used to the same shampoo after a long period, so if you find 2 that work, this could help.

How often should I wash my hair?

"There’s no hard and fast rule. Like with your face, everyone’s scalp is different, and some are oilier than others and need to be washed more often. I would try to refrain from washing it every day for most people as if you are using heat on it to dry it every time, this can cause more damage. Anything between every other day and once a week is ideal. "

How do I apply shampoo properly and how much should I use?

"When it comes to actually washing your hair, dampen it with water, take roughly a 50p size blob of shampoo and rub it between your hands. Then stroke over the scalp area, making sure you get into the nape of your neck area, too. Use your fingertips (not your palm) to rub the shampoo into your scalp, making sure not to miss around the hairline, but don’t rub down your mid-lengths and ends. The suds falling down your hair is enough to clean the ends, then rinse.

Now, do it again! Double shampooing will change your life! The first shampoo will get rid of any dirt and oil, and the 2nd shampoo will do what your shampoo is meant for ie moisturising. I promise you, and you’ll notice the difference.”

How we chose the best shampoos

Trusted brands: In this edit, you’ll find the tried and tested shampoos the HELLO! Shopping experts love - we wouldn’t recommend something unless we know it works.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo © L’Oréal Paris Best for: Breakage

Breakage Active ingredients: Citric acid complex Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Head of Lifestyle & Commerce, says: “If your hair is prone to breakage, the Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo by L’Oréal Paris is superb. The sulphate-free shampoo forms the second step of the new Bond Repair haircare routine (the pre-shampoo treatment really is key with this one) and you'll have silky strong hair in no time. "Hair is made up of millions of bonds that give it structure and strength. When hair bonds break through brushing, bleaching, heating, and styling, hair becomes weak and damaged. I have a lot of hair but I am usually covered in broken strands after I comb through my hair after washing, so I knew I'd be a good candidate to try this product. "

Aveda Be Curly Shampoo © Aveda Best for: Curls

Curls Active ingredients: Wheat protein, organic aloe, organic lime, lemon, bergamot, orange and other pure plant and flower essences. Karen Silas, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, says: "As someone with curly-coily, thick natural hair, my overall favourite is Aveda's Be Curly Shampoo - it's a salon-worthy shampoo specifically formulated for curly hair that moisturizes and makes my hair feel clean, but not stripped, deeply moisturized and instantly more healthy if it's dry or damaged. It's made from 90%+ natural ingredients and it's frizz-taming powers are really unmatched. "If you're looking for something more affordable for curly or natural hair, I can also recommend Keracare Hydrating Detangling Shampoo - it's a fraction of the cost but includes shine and elasticity-boosting Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein like Aveda does, and makes my hair feel nourished and smooth."

Alpecin C1 Caffeine Shampoo for Hair Loss Best for: Hair loss, men, sensitive scalps

Hair loss, men, sensitive scalps Active ingredients: Caffeine, Panthenol, Zinc, Niacin, Menthol, Castor Oil Katherine Robinson, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, says: “I bought this shampoo for my other half but I regularly steal it to use myself as I love the fresh smell and the fact my hair looks so healthy and shiny after I’ve used it! I also find my hair is easier to style after I’ve used it, since it doesn’t contain softening silicones. "It’s the best-selling men's hair loss shampoo in Germany, and it has a caffeine complex formula which fortifies the hair at the root to keep it strong and healthy. It’s specially formulated for sensitive skin - men’s skin is more sensitive than women’s because of testosterone - so it’s a great choice for anyone who’s prone to dandruff or who has a particularly sensitive scalp."

Redken Extreme Shampoo for Damaged Hair © Redken Best for: Damaged hair

Damaged hair Active ingredients: Protein 3% Strength Complex Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor, says: "When my hair is super stressed, I rely on Redken's Extreme Shampoo to give it a massive dose of TLC. It's a shampoo for extremely damaged hair, and over time, improves the condition - even if you carry on using heat tools and colouring your hair. I usually use this when on holiday, as it sorts my hair post-swimming and sun exposure and makes it stronger to take on another day. I use it with a lightweight conditioner - the shampoo is so fab, you don't need anything extra on your ends."

L’Oreal Vitamino Colour Radiance © L’Oreal Best for: Coloured hair

Coloured hair Active ingredients: Resveratrol, a powerful anti-oxidant inspired by skincare. Robyn Wood, award-winning hairdresser and founder of Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing says: "This is one of my top shampoo recommendations. L’Oreal Vitamino Colour Radiance is a great mid-range shampoo that will help keep your colour looking fresh."

Kérastase Première Decalcifying Repairing Shampoo © Kérastase Best for: Hard water decalcification

Hard water decalcification Active ingredients: Pure citric acid and glycine Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Head of Lifestyle & Commerce, says: "You know when you go on holiday and you wash your hair and it feels so silky afterwards, that's because you're not in a hard water environment - the calcium in the water can damage already delicate over-processed or bleached hair. In case you didn't know, porous, damaged hair can absorb up to three times more calcium than natural hair.

"I absolutely love the Kérastase Première Decalcifying Repairing Shampoo (and the pre-shampoo treatment as well - which you apply at the same time!). It's suitable for all hair types, and it removes excess calcium and helps visibly repair all types of damaged hair, including damage by heat tools, colour treatment, bleaching and over-processing.

"Formulated with a concentration of pure citric acid and glycine, the formula transforms into a luxurious foam that decalcifies hair from calcium overdose, reduces breakage and visibly repairs hair. It's my new shower must-have."

Pantene Revitalize & Soothe Menopause Shampoo © Pantene Best for: Menopausal hair

Menopausal hair Active ingredients: Pro-V, Vitamin B3 and white tea that helps to densify thinning hair Pantene's Menopause Shampoo hair is one of the only formulas on the market which is made with women going through the menopause in mind. It thickens the hair while gently cleansing and moisturising, and the reviews section across the board is full of happy shoppers who say they really noticed a difference in the thickness and condition of their hair after using it.



Joico K-Pak Shampoo © Joico Best for: Stressed hair

Stressed hair Active ingredients: Keratin Silicone Complex Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor, says: "I was recommended this shampoo by a hairdresser years ago, and its one I go back to time and time again. My stressed hair soaks up the repairing ingredients and shines beautifully after using it. It's enriched with Joico’s Keratin Silicone Complex, which in real terms, makes your hair smoother, shinier and generally healthier - which we could all do with, I'm sure.

"It's a shampoo that really lathers, and feels like its nourishing your hair when you're massaging it in. Not sure how, but it does!"



Aussie Mega Shampoo © Aussie Mega Best for: fine hair

fine hair Active ingredients: Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract Hollie Brotherton, HELLO!’s Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer, says: "I’ve tried so many different shampoos but I always come back to Aussie Mighty Mega. I have quite fine hair and it’s the only product I’ve found that keeps it soft, shiny and healthy without weighing it down or causing fly-aways. Formulated with Australia's Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract, it smells amazing and it’s certified Cruetly-Free by PETA - plus, at less than a fiver it’s super affordable."

OSMO Deep Moisture Shampoo © Osmo Best for: All hair types

All hair types Active ingredients: Patchouli Oil, Panthenol Pro Vitamin B5 Robyn Wood, award-winning hairdresser and founder of Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing says: "Another one of my top picks is Osmo Deep Moisture Shampoo. This is a good moisturising shampoo for most hair types and a good option if you don’t want to spend too much."



Iles Formula Haute Performance Shampoo © Iles Formula Best for: Hair that needs some TLC

Hair that needs some TLC Active ingredients: Vitamin B5, active vegetal extracts, pantothenic acid Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor, says: "When I tried this shampoo, I became hooked - but the price tag is quite eye watering. But as someone with fine, frizzy, coloured, thinning (the list goes on) hair, this is the only one I've ever used that simply makes my hair better. I use this fresh-scented shampoo and leave my hair to air dry, and its frizz free and somehow looks thicker. "It's packed with anti-oxidant ingredients that know what your hair needs, whatever that need might be."Word of advice: don't expect it to lather. This is a foam-free shampoo and at first, a little at odds with what we're used to but trust me, it is worth powering through. Also, shout out to the minimalist packaging which speaks to me!"

Meet the expert

Robyn Wood is an award-winning hairdresser and founder of Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing. With over 17 years of experience, she has a passion for styling hair and all things weddings. Robyn has specialised in wedding and event hair for over six years, she is passionate about creating an inclusive industry alongside helping brides, grooms and newlyweds look and feel like their best on the biggest day of their lives.