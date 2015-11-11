How to look after coloured hair

Whether you've just dyed your hair a bold new colour or are looking for a makeover, sometimes changing your colour is the easiest part – it's the aftercare that can be somewhat daunting. Luckily, hairstylist Nicky Lazou is on hand to share her top tips for looking after coloured hair…

Use a colour-protecting shampoo without sulphate

Sulphate can strip colour from the hair as it contains salt that causes a loss of moisture, making the colour fade. Using sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner will protect your colour and keep it looking fresh for much longer.

Always use a colour protecting conditioner

Whether you have thick or fine hair, conditioning your tresses every time you shampoo will keep the colour looking shinier and smoother as the conditioner will seal the cuticles.

Don't wash your hair too frequently

Washing your hair often will rid your locks of natural oils which naturally condition dyed hair. Shampoo your hair just two or three times per week rather than every other day.

Avoid getting your hair wet in the shower on days you are not shampooing

This doesn't just frizz the hair but can create colour fade so always use a shower cap to protect it.

Invest in a good conditioner

Conditioners are very important and the wrong ones will not give you the results you want. Make sure to use a colour-protecting conditioner which create a protective barrier and prevent colour from fading.

Never wash your hair straight away after a colour

Colour fades naturally anyway so give the hair at least two or three days before shampooing and conditioning so the colour can absorb and settle in the hair.

Avoid over-styling

Dyed hair is more sensitive and can be easily damaged so avoid too many blow dries or using curling irons and straighteners. If you can, try and let your hair dry naturally as often as possible. If you do need to use heat to style it, stick to the lowest setting and make sure to use a heat-protecting spray.

Protect your hair from the sun

Make sure to protect your locks with a UV spray, and try to use products with SPF. If you're off for a sunny getaway, find a moisturising spray with an SPF factor of at least 10 and spritz throughout the day to protect your colour.

Don't colour your hair too often

If you have recently opted for a new colour, avoid chemical straightening or perms. Make sure to only colour your hair every 6-8 weeks to give your tresses a rest.

