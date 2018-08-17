Emma Thompson, 59, is embracing her white hair – and she looks absolutely gorgeous Dream.Woman.

Dame Emma Thompson looked as gorgeous as ever during a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday night, as she stepped out for the premiere of her latest film, The Children Act. Wearing a black slouchy suit and trainers nonetheless, she stuck to her favoured low-key luxe style – but it was her new hair colour that has got us talking, in the best possible way. The much-loved actress seems to have decided to embrace a whiter blonde look, though whether it's her natural shade or a salon dye-job, we have no idea. The new short, quiffed pixie cut looks pretty incredible too, we reckon (but which Emma wore it first – Thompson or Willis?).

Emma's icy-white hair colour looks incredible

Back in June, Emma appeared at an awards ceremony at the Munich Film Festival, showing off a slightly more golden blonde hair colour. Admittedly, her latest look may just be down to a squirt of silver shampoo, but we're digging it all the same – particularly teamed with her glossy, glowing makeup look.

We love her new style so much that we posted it on HELLO!'s Instagram page, and it seems you guys agree with us. "LOVELY embracing her white hair...great actress," one of our readers wrote – while another simply said: "She looks fabulous!" We concur.

Earlier this year, the actress won the hearts of jaded women everywhere when she admitted that the inspiration behind that famously gut-wrenching scene in Love Actuallywas her real-life relationship breakdown from her first husband, Sir Kenneth Branagh. The 59-year-old starred in the hit 2003 film as Karen, who is distraught to find husband Harry has bought a necklace for his mistress as a Christmas present.

The actress pictured at an event in June - and no, we couldn't be more obsessed with her

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre in North West London, she revealed why the scene was so heart-breakingly convincing. "That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well-known because it's something everyone's been through," she said. "I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me. Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we've all been through it."