Surprise! Claudia Winkleman dyes her hair blonde in dramatic change from her go-to look - see the picture And it looks amazing, obviously

We never thought we'd see the day that Claudia Winkleman strayed from her signature - and much-loved - look of dark, shiny hair (complete with shaggy fringe, of course), smudgy kohl-lined eyes and a healthy helping of fake tan - but prepare to be shocked, because the presenter has only gone and dyed her hair blonde. That's right, the Strictly host took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her new look, showing off the new sun-kissed streaks - which had been applied by none other than the Duchess of Sussex's go-to London hairdresser George Northwood.

Claudia showed off her new blonde streaks

Claudia has chosen to keep her dark roots and fringe, however, simply lightening the ends of her hair for more of an ombré effect. She couldn't help but poke fun at her new look, either, since she also posted a throwback photo of Jon Bon Jovi in the eighties, sporting a similar bleached look. "I'm at the hairdressers. #jon," she jokingly captioned it.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman has just announced some major Strictly Come Dancing news

Loading the player...

When she finally revealed her hair change, it was a full-house of positive comments from Claudia's fans. "Wow! Such a lovely change for your Claudia! Love it!" one wrote, while another said hopefully: "Is that a new look ready for Strictly?" with an excited emoji.

READ MORE: OK, we need Claudia Winkleman’s leopard print jumpsuit (Spoiler: It’s from Topshop)

The mum-of-three previously told HELLO!: "I love that ageing rocker look, dressed in black and looking like you slept in your make-up. I am convinced that I still have some eyeliner on from the '90s, and I'm good with that. And I'm good with ageing too. I mean I actually enjoy it, bring it on, it's a good thing to get older, it means you're alive. To me it's much better to just cuddle it, I want a walk in bath; that's my aim in life."

I'm at the hairdressers. #jon A post shared by Claudia Winkleman (@amiclaudiawinkleman) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:03am PDT

And what would we find in her 'ageing rocker' makeup bag? "Always a Mac Fleshpot Lipstick, a Lord and Berry Polish Eyeliner in Black, never a chocolate brown, and Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow; I think it might have been made by actual mermaids, it is so brilliant. I met her once and virtually mounted her I love her so much and her make is phenomenal. She does a pencil called Black Diamonds that is just too good. I've never knowingly taken it off, the make-up you see me wearing is basically left over from the day before." We think your new lived-in blonde look will fit in just fine, Claudia…