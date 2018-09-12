Andrea McLean looks unrecognisable with a perm in throwback photo Fans even compared the Loose Women panellist to Baby from Dirty Dancing!

Andrea McLean was one of the many celebrities to dig out an old school photograph to help promote anti-bullying charity, Back2School, and her choice of picture got fans talking! The Loose Women panellist looked almost unrecognisable with a perm and heavy eyebrows in the picture, and fans were quick to comment. One wrote: "Great perm!" while another said: "You remind me for Baby from Dirty Dancing!" A third even added: "You look younger now!" In the caption, mother-of-two Andrea offered some advice to school pupils going through a hard time. She said: "My #Back2School advice is to find someone to talk to, and tell them what’s happening to you. Don’t suffer in silence."

Andrea McLean looks so different!

The TV personality has since ditched her perm for her trademark bouncy blowdry, and recently revealed that she had taken a trip to one of the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie Wessex's favourite salons – Richard Ward – to get some tape extensions fitted into her hair to "get back the fullness" that she had lost following the menopause. The star took to Instagram to reveal her subtle transformation, and posted a video showing viewers how the extensions had been fitted in to create a new volume-heavy look. Andrea was very pleased with the results, and thanked her hairdresser for "giving me back a full head of shiny hair."

The Loose Women panellist with husband Nick Feeney

While on the outside Andrea – one of the anchors on Loose Women – is incredibly open, covering everything from her relationship to her mental health, the star has recently admitted that her confidence is actually a bit of an act. Talking to HELLO!, she said: "I've always been an anxious person and I've always struggled with confidence and putting myself out there, which seems completely ridiculous because why am I working in live TV? For me, when I am working on TV, I take on another character."

It's an exciting time for Andrea, who will be celebrating her first wedding anniversary to husband Nick Feeney in November. Andrea, 48, tied the knot to Nick after four years of dating. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

