Jacqueline Jossa surprises fans with dramatic hair transformation - take a look here Do blondes have more fun?

Jacqueline Jossa has undergone a fabulous transformation, ditching her brunette tresses for a blonde hairdo. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former EastEnders star surprised her followers with the dramatic look. "Sort of a bit blonde. Thanks @makeupbymikey for being my musical theatre partner Oo and also my fabulous makeup artist," she wrote in the caption. "I love you @senizalkancolour thanks so much for my blondish locks!! Xx." Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "Beautiful!! You really suit this colour." Another added: "I think this really suits you welcome to the blonde side."

Her hair isn't the only talking point as Jacqueline has also revealed she has lost an impressive 1.5 stone over the past 11 weeks since welcoming her second child, baby Mia. "Before I had Mia in between Ella and Mia I was the biggest I have ever been," she said on social media. "Then I got pregnant and so I decided that I wanted to change as soon as I had Mia I thought I'm not going to let myself go.I thought I really want to get back to a comfortable weight where I feel good where I feel confident." She added: "And I'm still on my journey but I'm already feeling so much better I've lost a stone and a half. I do feel comfortable and I maybe want to lose a little bit more and I want to tone up as well. But I just feel so much better."

MORE: This is what Meghan Markle would look like as a blonde

Loading the player...

Last week, the soap star was reunited with her husband Dan Osborne after his stint on Celebrity Big Brother house. The couple share two-month-old Mia, and little Ella, who is three. Jacqueline paid a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, too, writing: "It's good to have this man back, my girls where so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears, I love you. Always," alongside a snap of Dan kissing baby Mia.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.